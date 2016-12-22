24 Terrific New Year's Eve 2016 Parties in St. Louis

This New Year's Eve has it all — from fancy 1920s-themed parties downtown to "New Queer's Eve" on Cherokee Street to a lavish buffet and hotel stay in the country. More into playing board games or pinball? Check out our alternative list of 10 Great Ways for Introverts to Celebrate New Year's Eve
.
1. Big Daddy's Red, White & Blue Ball NYE 2017
Get patriotic and party at Big Daddy's on the Landing for New Years Eve 2017. The Red, White & Blue Ball NYE 2017 features a $75 premium party package with all premium spirits, draft and bottle beers, wine selections and Red Bull cocktails included in the price. There will also be six hours of open bar from 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., a five course food buffet from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m., a 20 percent off active military and veteran discount and a large group discount.
Sat., Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m.-3 a.m., $75 E-Ticket Online / VIP Reserved Tables from $350, 314-621-6700, bigdaddysevents@gmail.com, lacledes-landing.bigdaddystl.com/big-daddys-red-white-blue-ball-2017/. Big Daddy's-The Landing, 118 Morgan St., St. Louis.
2. GutterGlitter's New Queer's Eve
Maxi Glamour and Sofie de Sade will be getting this LGBT-friendly party started, while DJ Vinca Minor will be dropping the beats all night long. There is a $5 cover, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Expect dancing, no long lines, no huge covers and no valet parking.
Sat., Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., $5, 314-772-2100, gutterglittertillyoudie@gmail.com, https://www.facebook.com/events/1260099494033630/. Foam Coffee & Beer, 3359 Jefferson Ave., St. Louis.
3. Hwy 61 Roadhouse New Year's Eve Party
Two dinner seatings are available at this party, 6 to 8 p.m. or 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Each seating includes any entree and either a cocktail or an appetizer tasting from our special New Year's Eve menu. There will also be live music by Paul Bonn and the Bluesmen. Call 314-968-0061 for reservations. Don't want dinner? A first come, first serve midnight toast and party favors are available for just $10. Sat., Dec. 31, 6-8 & 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $25.17-$35.17. Hwy 61 Roadhouse and Kitchen, 34 S Old Orchard Ave, Webster Groves, 314-968-0061.
4. Kemoll's New Year's Eve Dinner and Dancing
Indulge in a special four-course dinner followed by dancing to the music of Everyday People. The beautiful view of the city doesn't hurt, either. Dinner starts at 8 p.m.; call 314-421-0555 for reservations (required).
Sat., Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $110. Kemoll's Italian Restaurant, 211 N. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-421-0555.
5. Molly's New Years Eve 2017
Just picture it: seven open bars, three DJ's, dancing everywhere you look, balloon drops and champagne toasts. General admission is $70 and includes a premium open bar with mixed drinks, beer and wine (shots extra), a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, party favors and more. If you want to get really fancy, you can opt for the VIP Pre-Party and VIP reserved tables for extra cost.
Sat., Dec. 31, 7 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $70, $95, $500, 314 241 6200, micah@mollysinsoulard.com, https://www.facebook.com/events/1768607833390228/. Molly's in Soulard, 816 Geyer Ave., St. Louis.
6. Narwhal's New Year's Eve
Say goodbye to 2016 at this frozen cocktail bar with live music, appetizers, a champagne toast at midnight, a delicious selection of frozen and hot drinks, and local craft beers. Cover is $20 at the door, and if you pre-register, the bottomless cup option is $30 ($40 night of). Email Narwhal's at info@narwhalscrafted.com to pre-register.
Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., 314-696-8388, info@narhwalscrafted.com, www.narwhalscrafted.com. Narwhal's Crafted Urban Ice, 3906 Laclede Ave, St. Louis.
7. New Year's Eve Gala
Start 2017 off with a bang. Head to the rustic and refined Aspen Center and enjoy midnight fireworks over scenic Lake Aspen with a champagne toast after an evening of dinner and dancing with friends old and new. Want to make a night of it? Enjoy the gala and an overnight stay in a lakeside condo with our New Year's Eve Overnight Package. To make your reservations or for more information, call 636-928-3366, extension 0. Reservations required.
Sat., Dec. 31, 7 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $65 per person, 636-928-3366, dining@innsbrook-resort.com, www.innsbrook-resort.com/dining/events/. Innsbrook Resort, 1 Aspen Lake Dr, Wright City.
8. New Year's Eve Party at Villa Antonio Winery
The New Year's Eve menu will make you hungry immediately: shrimp cocktail, oysters on the half shell, caesar salad, baby spinach salad, carved strip lin with wild mushroom and bordelaise sauce, roasted New Zealand lobster risotto, asparagus, braised fennel and baby carrots, assorted mini desserts, profiteroles and cannolis. The party will also feature an open wine and beer bar, Music by TKO DJ and a Champagne toast at midnight. Tickets must be bought in advance and can be purchased by calling 636-475-5008.
Sat., Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $85/person, 636-475-5008, info@villaantoniowinery.com. Villa Antonio Winery, 3660 Linhorst Road, Hillsboro.
