Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Celebrate Carrie Fisher Tonight at the Monocle

Posted By on Tue, Dec 27, 2016 at 1:16 PM

click to enlarge Carrie Fisher, RIP.
Beloved actress, author and wit Carrie Fisher died this morning after suffering a heart attack last Friday. And tonight, her St. Louis fans are coming together to celebrate her life, and one of her greatest roles, at the Monocle (4510 Manchester Avenue).

The special event space in the city's Grove neighborhood will begin screening Fisher's Star Wars oeuvre, beginning with Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope at 6 p.m. The 1977 classic will be followed by The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi and, if time permits, The Force Awakens, says Tom Halaska.

There is no cover charge and no drink minimum, Halaska says, noting that both he and the venue's general manager, Laura Coppinger, are huge Star Wars fans. "People are free to come in and watch and just hang out," he says. "Basically, I'm being selfish — I want to see them on the big screen tonight." Anyone who feels the same way can feel free to stop by.

There is no food on offer, but Halaska says that people can bring pizza from the U.R.B., Urban Chestnut's newly opened "research brewery" across the street. Anyone with questions should contact Coppinger at the venue at 314-932-7003 or check out the event's Facebook page.

Halaska says it was all too easy to put the event together on short notice. "With all the tributes we've had to do this year, we've got it down."

