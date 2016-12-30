St. Louis Named One of 10 Rising U.S. Cities

In some cities, urban living and homeownership can be seen as mutually exclusive. But earlier this month, real estate lifestyle website Curbed
told the world that having the best of both worlds is possible — and it can be done in St. Louis.
That's right: The Gateway City got a spot in the website's list of "10 rising U.S. cities where homeownership is affordable
." The article is made up of overlooked cities that "offer great value, walkable neighborhoods, and urban amenities, all without the need for seven-figure mortgages."
Curbed used information from experts at Urban Land Institute, RCLCO Real Estate Advisors, American Planning Association, and Realtor.com and weighed it against factors such as job growth, home value, and millennial population growth to find cities that fit the bill. To pay special attention to the "overlooked" element, Curbed acknowledged nixing some booming smaller cities such as Pittsburgh, Austin and Nasvhille, which are often pegged in similar articles.
With a 13 percent millennial population growth, 7 percent sales prices appreciation year-over-year, $179,000 median home price and a population of 315,685, St. Louis made the cut.
"The Gateway to the West has traditionally had a low profile, but its fortunes look increasingly brighter these days, with a billion-dollar construction boom, including new work around the Ballpark Village development, and a fast-growing startup scene," Curbed concluded. Say what you will about Ballpark Village, but hey, we'll take it.
St. Louis is joined on the list by Indianapolis, Durham, Colorado Springs, Provo, Jacksonville, Columbus, Providence, San Antonio and Boise. To see the full article, visit curbed.com
.