Share
Email
Print

Friday, December 30, 2016

St. Louis Named One of 10 Rising U.S. Cities

Posted By on Fri, Dec 30, 2016 at 6:23 AM

PHOTO COURTESY OF FLICKR / TIMOTHY K HAMILTON.
In some cities, urban living and homeownership can be seen as mutually exclusive. But earlier this month, real estate lifestyle website Curbed told the world that having the best of both worlds is possible — and it can be done in St. Louis.

That's right: The Gateway City got a spot in the website's list of "10 rising U.S. cities where homeownership is affordable." The article is made up of overlooked cities that "offer great value, walkable neighborhoods, and urban amenities, all without the need for seven-figure mortgages."

Curbed used information from experts at Urban Land Institute, RCLCO Real Estate Advisors, American Planning Association, and Realtor.com and weighed it against factors such as job growth, home value, and millennial population growth to find cities that fit the bill. To pay special attention to the "overlooked" element, Curbed acknowledged nixing some booming smaller cities such as Pittsburgh, Austin and Nasvhille, which are often pegged in similar articles.

With a 13 percent millennial population growth, 7 percent sales prices appreciation year-over-year, $179,000 median home price and a population of 315,685, St. Louis made the cut.

"The Gateway to the West has traditionally had a low profile, but its fortunes look increasingly brighter these days, with a billion-dollar construction boom, including new work around the Ballpark Village development, and a fast-growing startup scene," Curbed concluded. Say what you will about Ballpark Village, but hey, we'll take it.

St. Louis is joined on the list by Indianapolis, Durham, Colorado Springs, Provo, Jacksonville, Columbus, Providence, San Antonio and Boise. To see the full article, visit curbed.com.
Jump to comments

More by Elizabeth Semko

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 24 Terrific New Year's Eve 2016 Parties in St. Louis Read More

  2. When Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher Played St. Louis Read More

  3. 8 Things to Do This Week Before Your Vacation Ends Read More

  4. The Improv Shop Buys a Building of Its Own, Plans Move to the Grove Read More

  5. Missouri's Most-Googled Term of 2016 is Totally Embarrassing Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2016 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation