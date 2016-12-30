Share
Friday, December 30, 2016

The Green Goose to Close Hampton Location

Posted By on Fri, Dec 30, 2016 at 6:30 AM

The Green Goose's second location, located in Webster Groves, opened in August. - PHOTO BY LAUREN MILFORD
  • The Green Goose's second location, located in Webster Groves, opened in August.
One of the RFT's favorite resale and consignment shops, the Green Goose (5611 Hampton Avenue, 314-352-5000), will be closing its doors for good on January 15.

The shop, which sells both antiques and more modern used furniture, has been open in south city since 2011. But in late August, the shop opened a much larger outpost in Webster Groves, and a spokeswoman says it will now be consolidating the two operations.

"This was a difficult decision to make considering the amount of community support we’ve been graced with since opening in 2011, but this change will allow us to continue to focus on what we are known for — offering an outstanding selection of high quality items at a fraction of the original cost — and maximize our efforts in other directions where we've identified demand," the owners said in a statement.

In 2017, Green Goose plans to expand its online business, offer more community events and also expand its Maison Blanche Furniture Paint workshops.

Owner Robin McNabb used to travel the country for her job assisting the general manager of Budweiser's famous clydesdales. She loved visiting antique stores and home decor boutiques, and decided to open her own after leaving her position with the brewery.

The Webster Groves shop, located at 1267 Laclede Station Road, is roughly three times the size of the original.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com
