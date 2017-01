Photo courtesy of Instagram / foxtheatrestl.

The Fabulous Fox is already beautiful. The snow (and the Christmas tree) are just a bonus.

Photo courtesy of Instagram / lgmccarthystl.

Lookin' good, Forest Park.

Photo courtesy of Instagram / gatewayarchnps.

The Arch looked rather ominous in the snow this morning.

Photo courtesy of Instagram / jen_eich.

How cute is this?

Photo courtesy of Instagram / kateheartscake.

Snow looks good on you, Dogtown.

Photo courtesy of Instagram / liz_a_gerard.

Same goes for you, Benton Park West.

Photo courtesy of Instagram / thegrovestl.

We love this sign in all weather.

Photo courtesy of Instagram / collinsvillelibrary.

Is it the Collinsville Library or a snow globe? You decide.

Enough to look pretty but not enough to be a big pain. #stlwx #900NTuckerview pic.twitter.com/c8xBn2B6L4 — Valerie Schremp Hahn (@valeriehahn) January 5, 2017

A beautiful thin layer of snow has arrived at @ConcordiaSem! #stlwx pic.twitter.com/khkt25BxGR — Kendra Whittle (@Kendra_Joy3388) January 5, 2017

It (finally) happened: the first snowfall of the season has officially hit St. Louis. And while it's easy to get caught up in the woes of a snowy rush hour and dashing to Schnucks for survival supplies (it's an inch or two of snow, people! Come on!), it's definitely worth your while to take a step back and notice how gorgeous the snow-covered city is. We'll second the assessment thatreporter Valerie Schremp Hahn posted on Twitter this morning : "Enough to look pretty but not enough to be a big pain."Here are ten snowy shots you posted to Instagram and Twitter this morning. We have to say, they make all the snow drama worth it. Almost.