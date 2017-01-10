Share
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

MetroLink Wants to Know Your Love Story

Posted By on Tue, Jan 10, 2017 at 10:26 AM

PHOTO COURTESY OF FLICKR / PAUL SABLEMAN.
Did you find love on the MetroLink (or MetroBus, or Metro Call-a-Ride)? If so, listen up, lovebird.

In honor of Valentine's Day, Metro transit is doing an call-out for stories of couples who met on the Metro. Metro riders-turned-lovers will be featured on Metro's NextStop blog this February, complete with details about how they use public transit, why they choose to ride and, of course, how they met.

Apparently, finding true love on the Metro isn't all that uncommon — this will be the third year that Metro is publishing Valentine's passenger profiles. And some of the stories are impressively romantic. For instance, take a rider named Amy, who chatted with Steve regularly while waiting for the train at the Brentwood I-64 MetroLink Station.
click to enlarge Amy and Jack met while waiting for the train at the Brentwood I-64 MetroLink Station. They married in September 2013. - PHOTO COURTESY OF METRO TRANSIT.
  • Photo courtesy of Metro Transit.
  • Amy and Jack met while waiting for the train at the Brentwood I-64 MetroLink Station. They married in September 2013.

“After a while, when I didn’t see him, I’d wonder where he was,” she told NextStop in 2015. “And I would say to myself, ‘What is wrong with this picture,’ something changed here. All of a sudden, I was looking for him.” Amy and Jack married in September 2013.

Or there's Jermaine, who proposed to Aquesha at the Civic Center MetroLink Station in 2015 — just a few steps away from the bench where they met while waiting for the bus two years prior. Apparently, it all started when Aquesha dropped a pen — and the rest was history.

"As I reached down to pick it up, he did too and our fingers met. Our eyes met and we smiled at each other," Aquesha told Metro last year.

How cute is that?

NextStop blogger Matthew Hibbard says these stories go back to Metro's vision of improving the region's quality of life by providing excellent transportation.

"We get people to work, to school and around town. And sometimes, we even bring people together," Hibbard tells us in an email.

Anyone wanting to share their Metro love story is asked to email Hibbard at nextstop@metrostlouis.org, preferably before Valentine's Day. You can also contact Metro via Facebook or Twitter.

You can find links to "Met on the Metro" stories from years past here, and find regular passenger profiles published to the blog every Wednesday.
