Share
Email
Print

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Watch This Mesmerizing Video of a Muralist Painting at the Skate Church

Posted By on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 6:20 AM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT FROM VIDEO BELOW BY DANIEL FLORIAN
  • Screenshot from video below by Daniel Florian

Ryan Brinkmann, a man well known to the local skateboarding community, passed away unexpectedly last January. He was only 25 years old, and his death sent shockwaves all across the local skating world, where Brinkmann was a constant fixture. Benefit shows and other fundraisers were thrown to help defray the costs of funeral services, and a plan was put into place to build a skatepark that would carry Brinkmann's name (GoFundMe here, for those who'd like to donate).

But meanwhile, this year, Brinkmann has been memorialized in a different way: with a giant mural of his face overlooking the skatepark housed inside the old St. Liborius church known in most circles as "Sk8 Liborius."

click to enlarge Ryan Brinkmann, in mural form - PHOTO BY BRYAN BEDWELL
  • Photo by Bryan Bedwell
  • Ryan Brinkmann, in mural form
The mural was painted by Mitch Bierer, a local artist who had expressed an interest in doing some artwork inside the church, which has graffiti throughout. According to Bryan Bedwell, another constant fixture of the skateboarding scene who has been heavily involved in the construction of the unique park, the group that runs the church decided to let him do it — as long as he painted Brinkmann.

"Yeah my girlfriend knew him through art shit and he asked if he could paint a mural," Bedwell says. "We suggested Brinkmann and he asked us for some photos, then came through over like four days and killed it."

Now Bierer has uploaded a video of his process, shot by cinematographer Daniel Florian and complete with music and skateboarding, naturally. The video is hypnotizing to watch, and a fascinating look at what it takes to create some truly unique art.

It's also a fitting tribute to a man missed by many at the one-year anniversary of his untimely death. RIP Ryan Brinkmann.

Watch the video below:


Jump to comments
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Rep's All My Sons Brings to Explosive Life Arthur Miller's First Hit Play Read More

  2. MetroLink Wants to Know Your Love Story Read More

  3. 8 Things to Do This Week Before Your Vacation Ends Read More

  4. St. Louis Women Are Having More Sex Than Anyone Else Read More

  5. This Is What It Would Cost to Power Clark Griswold's 25,000 Christmas Lights in Missouri Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation