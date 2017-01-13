8 Awesome Things to Do in St. Louis This Week

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JON GITCHOFF

The Loop Ice Carnival should be an icy good time.

Yeah, yeah, ice storm yeah yeah yeah. Come hell or freezing rain, the roads will be fully clear at some point, and when that hour comes, you will need something to do.

So here it is: Eight really fun things, all of them downright affordable. Make plans now and show the weather who's boss.



1. Check out the Loop Ice Carnival

If you're one of the happy few who enjoys a nice cold day, the Loop Ice Carnival has you covered. The annual festival of frosty fun features more than 50 ice sculptures, ice-carving demonstrations, game booths, human dog sleds, a giant snow globe (stand inside and have your picture taken!), and a skateboard demo. If you're more of an indoor person, most of the businesses in the Delmar Loop (6200 Delmar; www.visittheloop.com) will offer specials and deals throughout the day. The Loop Ice Carnival runs all day Saturday, and admission is free.



2. See some fan favorites at Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up

It's a little too cold for baseball, but the Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up can provide a nice substitute for major league fans in the dead of winter. Current and former St. Louis Cardinals players return to town to talk a little baseball, sign some autographs and dream about warmer days, all in the hope of raising some money for Cardinals Care. This year's edition takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday (January 14 to 16) at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch (315 Chestnut Street; www.stlcardinals.com/winterwarmup). Passes are $10 for kids up to age fifteen and $40 for adults, with player autographs ranging from $5 (Jack Clark) to $150 (Yadier Molina).



3. See a play about tough choices

Denitra wants what is best for her child. A well-rounded education at a school that can challenge her daughter to achieve her best possible future isn't a ridiculous demand, but because of the state of things in Newark, New Jersey, it feels like an impossible dream. So Denitra does a little boot-strapping and falsifies paperwork to gain admittance to a better school in an affluent neighborhood. It's technically illegal — but only a problem if Denitra is found out. Unfortunately, a former police officer is on staff to sniff out district jumpers, and he's very persistent. Nikkole Salter's drama Lines in the Dust is about how 60 years after Brown vs. Board of Education, America still hasn't figured out how to give everyone — poor people and minorities included — the same basic education. The Black Rep continues its season with Lines in the Dust. Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday (January 13 to 29) at Washington University's Edison Theatre (6445 Forsyth Boulevard; www.theblackrep.org). Tickets are $15 to $40.

4. See a smart take on an old story

Dr. Franken has made an incredible medical discovery that changes the very nature of humanity. What if you could be brought back from the dead? Franken proves the validity of his research by going on a lengthy lecture tour showcasing a key piece of evidence: his test subject, Adam. Theirs is a fraught relationship. Did Adam want to return to life? Is the doctor using him to advance his own career? Caleb King's drama Prometheus' Dream is a modern retelling of Mary Shelley's classic Frankenstein, in which fame and glory drive the quest for immortality. First Run Theatre presents Prometheus' Dream at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday (January 13 to 22) at the Thomas Hunter Theater at DeSmet Jesuit High School (233 North New Ballas Road; www.firstruntheatre.com). Tickets are $10 to $15.