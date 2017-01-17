Share
Tuesday, January 17, 2017

First American-Made Trump Tie Now for Sale in St. Charles

Posted By on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 7:01 AM

click to enlarge Old guy pays tribute to another old guy's style. - COURTESY OF THE ARTIST
  • COURTESY OF THE ARTIST
  • Old guy pays tribute to another old guy's style.
If you're a fan of Donald Trump's neckwear — and surely, someone exists who is, somewhere? — you could buy a tie from the Donald J. Trump Collection.

Or you could really go big and spend $850 for a 48-inch version cast in steel by St. Charles artist Fraser Leonard. At that length, it's almost as long as one of Trump's actual ties — though we can't speak to whether it, like the one worn by the president elect, has been improved by the strategic use of Scotch tape.


Strangely, the artist is so proud of this piece — and his decision to vote for The Donald — that he sent us a press release.

"I have been watching Mr Trump wear red ties for many years, as a businessman and a leader," Leonard said in the release. "I have watched that tie representing Mr. Trump, and I just had to make an artistic statement."

He added, "Mr. Trump is leading this country to a new direction — I voted for him, and I salute him in honor of his presidency. I felt I needed to express my patriotism and make a political statement, as a tribute to his upcoming inauguration."

Whoever said St. Charles didn't have much of an art scene? You can see this work of art at the Fraser Leonard Fine Art Gallery in St. Charles or check out the artist's website.

And hey, at least this tie was made in America?

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com

