Thursday, February 2, 2017

The RFT Is Seeking Interns for the Summer of 2017

Posted By on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 9:43 AM

rftcovercropped.jpg

If you're looking for a summer internship that doesn't suck, you might want to think about applying to the RFT.

Our interns don't fetch coffee and they certainly don't get stuck transcribing interviews for "senior" writers. Instead you'll work closely with an editor or art director to learn the ropes. You'll write, take photographs or design feature spreads — and ultimately, you'll get a feel for what journalism is like at a small, scrappy newspaper where everyone pitches in. You may decide to run for the hills, but you may also decide this is the job you were born to do. (And then we'll weep for your parents, just like ours weep for us.)

These internships are unpaid, but we're happy to work with your college for course credit, and we'll make sure your hours stay part-time so you can also pursue gainful employment. We'll work with your schedule.

If this sounds appealing, please send a cover letter, resume and three samples of published work to tips@riverfronttimes.com. Please specify whether you are most interested in photography, graphic design, music writing, food writing, arts writing or news. A combination is also fine.

We'll seek to make offers to a few good candidates by April 1 or so, so try to get us your materials by March 15.
