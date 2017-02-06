13 Things to Do in St. Louis for Valentine's Day This Year

-
PHOTO BY CAROLINE YOO
Cupid's Undie Run will get you down to your skivvies.
Dinner and a movie? Bah humbug. These Valentine's Day-related events are much more interesting! You can go for a run in your undies, dance the night away overlooking downtown St. Louis, compete in the Lover's Olympics or even attend a dinner where beautiful historic love letters are read aloud. We've got all the details here.
Events begin this Friday, a full four days before the holiday itself, so start planning now.
Untamed Hearts: A Valentine's Day Mystery Dinner:
Enjoy Valentine's Day in a memorable way at the Saint Louis Zoo. Treat your valentine to an evening of mystery dinner theatre with a three-course meal and wine. Stay after dinner and the show for live music and dancing. Fri., Feb. 10, 6-10 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 11, 6-10 p.m., $150/couple, call 314-646-4897 for reservations. Saint Louis Zoo, 1 Government Dr., Forest Park, St. Louis.
Valentine's Night Cap:
Join us for a Valentine's Day nightcap of bottomless champagne and desserts while enjoying a sneak peak of the newly revamped Das Bevo
, ripe for lovers and events of all kinds. $35/couple, $20/single, Tickets must be purchased in advance online
. Sat., Feb. 11, 7-11 p.m., $20 - $35, eventsupport@spingo.com, https://www.facebook.com/events/1869687349985003/. Bevo Mill, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-832-6776.
Run for the Chocolate:
This fun 5K run/walk returns to the historic streets of St. Louis to spice up Valentine’s weekend for couples and singles alike. The race will be a chocolate extravaganza complete with customized chocolate finisher medals, chocolate goody bags and water stops, and more than 125 gallons of hot cocoa from St. Louis’ premier chocolatier, Bissinger's. This race is its own little Valentine’s Day getaway for runners and walkers. Sat., Feb. 11, 9 a.m., $35-$120. Bissinger's Chocolate Shoppe, 1600 N. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-615-2400.
Cupid's Undie Run:
Cupid's Undie Run is a 1-mile underwear run squeezed in between the best pre- and post-party in town. Join hundreds of other St. Louis participants and take to the streets in your skivvies for a great cause. Fundraise to earn great incentives, including koozies, socks, undies and even an open bar for the day. Cupid's Undie Run raises money on behalf of the Children's Tumor Foundation to find a cure for Neurofibromatosis. Sat., Feb. 11, 12-4 p.m., $25+, 202-681-5767, stlouis@cupidsundierun.com, www.cupidsundierun.org. Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave, St. Louis.
Valentine's Soiree:
Treat yourself and your special someone to an evening they won’t forget as Innsbrook’s Clubhouse Bar & Grille sets the mood of the holiday with a special menu, music and limited-time wine selections. Reservations required. Price does not include tax and gratuity. Call 636-928-3366 x9207 for reservations or more information. A Valentine’s Soiree Overnight Package is on offer for those who want to make a night of it. Sat., Feb. 11, 5-9 p.m., 636-928-3366 x9207, information@innsbrook-resort.com, www.innsbrook-resort.com/dining/events/. Innsbrook Resort, 1 Aspen Lake Dr, Wright City.
Valentine’s Dinner and Dance:
Grab your sweetheart and join Top of the Met and Everyday People for a night of gourmet dining and dancing among the stars on the 42nd floor of Metropolitan Square building in downtown St. Louis. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; dinner starts at 7 p.m. Price includes dinner, open premium bar, parking and gratuity. The menu includes a farfalle tetrazzini, Kemoll's house salad and cheese bread, a grilled filet mignon au poivre and grilled swordfish in a pineapple teriyaki sauce served with garlic roasted haricot vert and tiramisu with chocolate ganache. Sat., Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m., 110, 314-421-0555, info@kemolls.com or on Facebook. Kemoll's Italian Restaurant, 211 N. Broadway, St. Louis.
Valentine’s Port Class and Dinner:
Winemaker Colin Pennington will lead a port tasting, which will include samples of five different vintages of vintage port, as well as two different volumes of tawny port and a white port. The three-course plated dinner includes a salad, surf and turf, and a chocolate waterfall buffet. Class from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. The class only is $40 for VC members and $45 per guest; the class and dinner are $75 for VC members and $80 per guest. Dinner only is $40 for members and $45 per guest. Tax and gratuity not included. Sat., Feb. 11, 4-10 p.m., $40 for class or dinner, $75 for both, 636-482-9463 Ext. 231, mountpleasant.com/valentines-port-class-dinner/. Mount Pleasant Estates, 5634 High St., Augusta.
An Affair to Remember:
Noted playboy Nickie Ferrante first meets Terry McKay on board a ship when they're both returning from Europe to New York. There is an almost immediate attraction, but both are already romantically involved. The more time they spend together, though, the more Nickie and Terry realize they would be happier together. They hatch a plan to meet again in six months atop the Empire State Building, giving them time to break up with their current partners and get their lives in order. At the appointed time Nickie is there, but Terry never shows. What happened? Leo McCarey's An Affair to Remember
is widely regarded as one of the most romantic films ever, with Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr playing the star-crossed lovers. Fathom Events and TCM celebrate the 60th anniversary of An Affair to Remember
with nationwide screenings, just in time for Valentine's Day. You can see it locally at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday (February 12 and 15) at Wehrenberg Ronnies 20 Cine (5320 South Lindbergh Boulevard; www.fathomevents.com). Sun., Feb. 12, 2 & 7 p.m.; Wed., Feb. 15, 2 & 7 p.m., $10-$12.50. Wehrenberg Ronnies 20 Cine, 5320 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, 314-843-4336.
Be Mine Burlesque Valentine's Dinner and Show:
Looking for the most romantic Valentine's date ever? Look no further than the Boom Boom Room. Start your evening with a three-course menu, then sit back and enjoy the titillating tease of the Boom Boom Bombshells Be Mine Burlesque Revue. Join host LuLu La Toosh, the Boom Boom Bombshells and the fabulous specialty performers, for “the most sizzling, sexy, seductive show in St. Louis.” Sat., Feb. 11, 7-9 p.m.; Tue., Feb. 14, 7-9 p.m., $75-$80 for dinner and show, 314-436-7000, theboomboomroomstl.com. The Boom Boom Room, 500 N. 14th St., St. Louis.
Hearts for Art:
Visit the St. Louis Art Museum from February 10 to 12, as well as February 14, and pick up a free paper heart at the Museum Information Centers when you arrive. Then show your love to your favorite work of art by placing your heart on the floor beneath. Snap a photo of your heart near your artwork, share it on social media with hashtags #HeartsforArt or #SLAMheart, and tag us in your photo. Feb. 10-12; Tue., Feb. 14, free admission. Saint Louis Art Museum, 1 Fine Arts Dr Forest Park, St. Louis, 314-721-0072.
Love Stinks, Let's Drink:
Compete in the Lover's Olympics, a series of Valentine's Day-inspired games, dance-offs and sing-a-longs to win prizes (open to couples & non-couples). We'll have love song trivia, "It's not you it's me" trivia about bad relationships & break-ups, and for the lonely, Heartbroken Honky Tonk — nothing but sad country song perfect for cryin' in your beer. Feb. 10-14. Big Daddy's-The Landing, 118 Morgan St., St. Louis, 314-621-6700.
Valentine's Date Night at the Museum:
Visit the galleries at the Missouri History Museum to leave a love note for your favorite object, kick the romance up a notch with chocolate in the Grand Hall, or cozy up in the back row as you watch some vintage classroom films about dating and love. And don't forget dinner — Bixby's, the restaurant located on the museum's second floor, will be hosting a special prix fixe Love Letter Dinner, during which Dr. Fran Levine and Library and Collections Director Chris Gordon will treat you to readings of selected love letters from the museum's archival collections. Tue., Feb. 14, 5-8 p.m., free admission to the museum. See www.bixbys-mohistory.com for restaurant information. Missouri History Museum, Lindell Blvd. & DeBaliviere Ave., St. Louis, 314-746-4599.
Pheromones: The Science of Love:
Dr. Tim Holly, recipient of the Academy's 2009 Outstanding Scientist Innovation Award, discusses the neural mechanisms of detecting and recognizing pheromones, the chemicals our bodies produce to get our motors started. Wed., Feb. 15, 7 p.m., free. Missouri History Museum, Lindell Blvd. & DeBaliviere Ave., St. Louis, 314-746-4599.