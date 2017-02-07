A Humane Society Puppy Could Visit Your Office on Valentine's Day

If you're looking for something to get your significant other for Valentine's Day, you could easily default to the flowers/chocolate/cheesy card combo. Or, you could up your game and send them a puppy at work.
On February 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Humane Society of Missouri is offering Puppy Grams — 30-minute visits from one of its cute (and adoptable) pets. Humane Society staff cover the logistics and clean up; all you have to do is make arrangements on the non-profit's website
— and make sure a conference room or office will be ready when a furry friend comes to your door.
The Humane Society is offering the puppy delivery service to offices that are within 25 miles of the city (and are totally cool with puppies being on the premises, of course). Proceeds from the Puppy Grams will go toward the Humane Society of Missouri Rescued Pet Trauma fund, which provides surgery and other medical treatments for animals in need at the shelter.
This is a deal where you literally don't want to wait — only five Puppy Gram sessions total are available with the "Buy it Now" option, each of which go for $125. You can also try your luck by entering the Puppy Gram Raffle. Tickets are $10 each, and you can buy as many as you want. One winner will be chosen on February 10 and graced with a puppy visit on Valentine's Day.
For more information, to book a Puppy Gram or to enter the raffle, visit hsmo.org
.