Share
Email
Print

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Here's What Missouri Has Been Googling More Than Other States Since the Election

Posted By on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 6:52 AM

PHOTO COURTESY OF FLICKR / GAGE SKIDMORE.
  • Photo courtesy of Flickr / Gage Skidmore.
Many things have changed since Donald Trump's election in November — even what we're searching for on Google.

That's according to a study published by Estately on February 1 that investigated what each state has searched for more frequently than other states since the election. Using Google Trends, Estately examined search traffic for hundreds of names, questions and terms relating to Trump's administration and current events.

The results for Missouri?
  • Trump and golden shower
  • Sean Spicer gum
  • Rick Perry energy department
  • radical islamic terrorism
  • Trump executive orders today

Perhaps more entertaining, our neighbors in Illinois prioritized "Jeb Bush guac bowl" and "Martin Shkreli dog poop" in their Google searches, in addition to "Who will pay for the wall?," "Putin election hack," "refuse fascism" and "Steven Mnuchin wife."

So, what are you to take away from all this? Maybe Missouri secretly has a love for Trump drama. Maybe that we're particularly impressed (or appalled) that Sean Spicer apparently chews and swallows 35 pieces of gum each day before noon. Or maybe Democrats and Republicans alike can't keep up with Trump's latest executive order of the day.

But hey, no matter what insight (or lack thereof) that you gain from this list, just remember: At least we're not Connecticut, which disproportionately Googled "What are refugees?" Really, guys??

Jump to comments

More by Elizabeth Semko

Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Stray Dog's A Doll's House Brilliantly Breathes New Life into Ibsen Read More

  2. Mustard Seed's Yasmina's Necklace Illuminates the Lives of Muslim Immigrants Read More

  3. Ferguson Documentary Whose Streets? Gets Distribution Deal Read More

  4. Damon Davis' Whose Streets? Notches a Slot at Sundance Read More

  5. 13 Things to Do in St. Louis for Valentine's Day This Year Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation