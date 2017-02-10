9 Great Things to Do in St. Louis This Week

PHOTO BY JON GITCHOFF

This week you can see a classic tearjerker, catch a bill of great slapstick from the Three Stooges, or even run around downtown St. Louis in your skivvies — truly, something for everyone!Here are this week's recommended picks. Want more ideas for Valentine's Day week? Check out our list of special events around town related to the holiday , or peruse our roundup of creative date ideas . Interested in seeing some art? We've got some suggestions for that , too.The morning after is always a pain, and the person you wake up with can make it better or worse. That premise is the jumping-off point for Neil LaBute's. This two-person play follows Beth and Doug, who wake up in the same bed after a crazy party and one-night stand. They aren't strangers, but they also aren't certain if their fling could, or should, continue past the morning. St. Louis Actors' Studio continues its season with. Performances take place at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday (February 10 to 26) at the Gaslight Theater (358 North Boyle Avenue; www.stlas.org



2. Catch a play about ice fishing

In Minnesota, ice fishing is more than a sport. It's a way of life. If everything goes perfectly, you get your shack out on the lake as soon as the ice is thick enough to support it, and youll be there every weekend until your feet start getting wet. Ron Huber made it to his shack, but he's deriving very little enjoyment from it this year. Instead of enjoying some solitude he ends up entertaining a steady stream of visitors. There are his wife Irene, his brother Duffer, a pair of preachers who just sorta show up, another ice fisher — he's caught quite a crowd, but no fish. Kevin Kling's The Ice Fishing Play is a comedy about a man with everyday dreams who never seems to attain them, but is still doing all right. West End Players Guild presents The Ice Fishing Play at 8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday (February 10 to 19) at Union Avenue Christian Church (733 North Union Boulevard; www.westendplayer.org). Tickets are $20 to $25.— Paul Friswold



3. Stuff your face at a Cajun cook-off

The tempting tastes of Louisiana take center stage at the Mardi Gras Cajun Cook-Off. Professional chefs from across the area demonstrate how to prepare authentic Cajun cuisine throughout the day. In the amateur division, ten local chefs compete with each other to prove they rule the region (and for cash prizes). Attendees receive a complimentary Cajun dish cooked to perfection by some extraordinary St. Louis chefs, and Cruzan Rum hurricanes and Bud Light will be available to get you moving on the dance floor. The 2017 Mardi Gras Cajun Cook-Off takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bud Light Party Centre in Soulard Market Park (Lafayette Avenue and South Ninth Street; www.stlmardigras.org). Tickets are $35 to $45.— Bill Loellke



4. Show off your unmentionables at Cupid's Undie Run

"No shoes, no shirt, no service" is not in play at Cupid's Undie Run, which encourages you to wear your unmentionables for a one-mile jog preceded and followed by a party. What may sound insane in concept is matched by an insanely good outcome, as the nationwide party/race raises money for the Children's Tumor Foundation, an organization committed to ending neurofibromatosis (NF), a disease that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. In all, the pantsless parties raised $3.5 million last year; organizers hope to raise $4 million this year. You can be a part of a great cause while showcasing your banging body in the process. Cupid's Undie Run takes place from noon to 4 p.m. today at St. Louis Ballpark Village (601 Clark Avenue; www.stlballparkvillage.com). Admission starts at $35.— Bill Loellke



