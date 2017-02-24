Share
Friday, February 24, 2017

Your Kid's Artwork Could Win You a Carriage Ride in Tower Grove Park

Posted By on Fri, Feb 24, 2017 at 6:57 AM

PHOTO COURTESY OF FLICKR / MATT RIDINGS.
It may only be February, but Tower Grove Park has its sights set on April 1 — when the park's new Clydesdale, Moonshine, will begin giving carriage rides around the park. And if your kid has art skills, your family could be the first to experience a ride.

The park is holding an art contest for children twelve and younger to determine who
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF TOWER GROVE PARK.
  • Photo courtesy of Tower Grove Park.
will be the first to take a carriage ride with Moonshine. Contestants are asked to submit their best drawing of Moonshine using colored pencils, water colors, markers, crayons, ink or acrylic paint. The winner, along with four guests, will be awarded the very first 30-minute carriage ride with Moonshine.

Artwork can be submitted by email, mail or at the Tower Grove Park Office and must be received between now and 11:59 p.m. on March 17. The winner will be contacted on March 23. Addresses and the contest form can be found at towergrovepark.org.

Don't have a kid in your life, but still want a ride? You can schedule a private carriage ride with Moonshine starting in April. Call 314-771-4408 a week or more in advance to book.
