St. Louisans Secretly Want to Move to .... Chicago?

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Flickr / Roman Boed

Many St. Louisans looking to move to another city have their sights set on Chicago.

Don't try to hide it any longer, St. Louis: You secretly like Chicago.

Real estate website Redfin published a study Monday examining U.S. migration. The study looked at where Redfin's home hunters in this year's first quarter were looking to move, as well as where the users were located — based entirely on their search activity. And since this is based on anonymous internet activity rather than self-reported, you could think of it as a little window into our secret longings.

click to enlarge Screen grab via Redfin.

