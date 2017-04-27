Celebrate Independent Bookstore Day with the Bookstore Too Independent to Join It

click to enlarge
-
Gena Brady
-
Teddy, the bookstore dog at Subterranean, makes another new friend.
This Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day, a celebration for every locally-owned bookstore that has weathered the onslaught of corporate behemoths and "print is dead" naysayers alike. It's also a pretty good time for book lovers, who have yet another reason to visit their favorite shops.
Participating stores
will have special literary merchandise, giveaways and other surprises, which is always fun. Local stalwart Subterranean Books is not a participating store, however. Why? Well, it's just that independent, that's why.
... so independent, in fact, that the store isn't affiliated with the trade organization that organizes Independent Bookstore Day. But that doesn't mean Subby isn't going to have a good time.
Owner Kelly Von Plonski and her small but attractive staff have lined up a heap of special guest stars to help toot their horn and celebrate the art of hand-selling new books (it's been years since Subterranean sold used books; stop calling them to ask for used books).
Musician Matthew Freeman will perform from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by artist Sophie Binder, who will create live sketches until 3 p.m. If you're looking for something new to read, local writers Elsa Hart (author of Jade Dragon Mountain
), COCABiz director Steve Knight and modern noir author and honorary Frenchman Scott Phillips (Hop Alley
, Rake
) will read from their favorite books starting at 6 p.m. You can also enter to win a gift package (winner gets a gift certificate and a snazzy coffee mug).
The big draw might just be Teddy, the shop dog, who will once again pose for photos with his loyal fans. The guy is huge on Instagram
and even has his own shelf of recommended books.
And if all else fails, you can always buy a book or two. As a wise man once said, "Outside of a dog, a book is man's best friend. Inside of a dog it's too dark to read."