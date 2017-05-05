Share
Friday, May 5, 2017

The Moonlight Ramble Is Coming to Downtown St. Louis in August

Posted By on Fri, May 5, 2017 at 12:45 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF FLICKR / DAVE HERHOLZ.
Night owls, we've got just-announced details on your favorite event of the year.

Tickets are officially on sale for the Moonlight Ramble, the annual nighttime bike ride through the streets of St. Louis. This year's event, which will kick off on August 5 at 9 p.m., will begin at the northwest corner of 8th and Cerre in Busch Stadium parking lot C. Participants can expect entertainment and a vendor area, as well as a party with snacks and drinks following the bike ride, which officially begins at 12:01 a.m. on August 6.

This will be the 54th year for the event, which started with one rider in 1964 and now attracts thousands every year. The route varies each year, and riders can pick between a 9.5 mile or a 18.5 mile route. You have until 3 a.m. to finish the journey — and no, it's not a race.

Participants must register in advance. Online registration is open now, and ends August 5 at 8:59 p.m. Those who want a free t-shirt must register before midnight on Sunday, July 30. And if you need even more motivation not to procrastinate, that t-shirt also glows in the dark.

To register for the 2017 Moonlight Ramble and find more information, visit moonlightramble.com.


More by Elizabeth Semko

Arts Blog

