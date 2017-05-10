Hillary Clinton's Election Night Confetti Finds a Home at St. Louis Art Gallery

click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy of Flickr/Hillary for America
-
An artist says she bought all Hillary Clinton's unused election night graffiti.
Feeling the urge to pretend the past six months were a bad dream? A St. Louis art gallery has an exhibit of Hillary Clinton's ill-fated election night confetti, forever floating on the air of an alternate reality.
Artist Bunny Burson
, who served under President Bill Clinton as executive director of the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, bought the confetti from what was supposed to be Hillary's victory bash and turned it into art, according to a statement from the Bruno David Gallery
.
The shiny confetti continuously cascades inside a transparent case while a version of the MILCK song, "Quiet," which was recorded during the Women's March in Washington, D.C.
, plays in the background.
The name of the exhibit, "I Still Rise," was taken from a Maya Angelou poem about persisting against all obstacles.
The confetti, which was designed to have a glass-like sheen, was supposed to symbolize the shattered glass ceiling as the nation's first female president celebrated her electoral victory in the Javits Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Instead, reporters covering the event videotaped workers unloading the stuff from air cannons and sweeping it into cardboard boxes.
Burson designed her piece as encouragement for the resistance, according to a news release.
"With this actual confetti as her metaphor, artist Bunny Burson hopes to empower young women and girls to be bold, to dream big, to believe in themselves and to break their own glass ceilings, as well as to finally break that highest and hardest one," the statement says.
So while Trump has totally moved on from the election
, you're free to imagine what might have been. The exhibit runs through August 12. The Bruno David Gallery (7513 Forsyth Blvd., Clayton)
is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
You can also see "I Still Rise" 24 hours a day through a window on Forsyth — just in case you find you can no longer sleep through the night.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.