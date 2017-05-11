A Brief Interview We Just Conducted with Donald Trump

Our Man on Pennsylvania Avenue recently caught up with the leader of the free world. Score!
The RFT's Paul Friswold was recently in Washington, D.C., for a truth-telling contest (he took second place). Whilst wandering the National Mall shouting "Look at me, Ma! Almost top of the world!," he spotted a familiar figure leaning against a tree while carving "D.T (heart) V.P." into the trunk. His news instincts finally kicked in after sixteen years on the job, and he cornered the President of the Hair Club for Men President of the United States. Here's a quick, unedited transcript of their brief conversation.