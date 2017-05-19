Lena Dunham Cancels Lenny Tour, Won't Attempt to Heal Nation's Divide After All

-
Just like the chilling finale of John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men
, Lenny has been stilled in the prime of its life.
Lena Dunham announced today that she's scrapping her feminist roadshow Lenny IRL
, which was slated to kick off in St. Louis on May 31
before making its way through a half-dozen other Rust Belt cities (and Lexington, Kentucky, oddly), "healing the very big divide that exists in our country right now."
But don't blame slow ticket sales. Instead the tour has been cancelled because of a flare-up of Dunham's endometriosis, which required immediate surgery followed by physical therapy, according to the open letter Dunham posted on Lenny's homepage
.
Writes Dunham,
This disease is wily and unrelenting, and I'm really blessed to have a community, both online and IRL, who let me express how hard that is. Inspired by you, I'm gonna say "Eff you" to embarrassment and walk the walk of a woman who really takes care of herself. My goals have to be simplified for this moment: to write and to heal.
To which we write, alas. Alas, alas and a lackaday.
The show was meant to be a real-world version of the twice-weekly newsletter started by Dunham (best known as the creator and star of HBO's just-wrapped Girls
) and Girls
showrunner Jenni Konner. It was also explicitly pitched at Middle America. As Dunham said in the show's announcement, "We're trying to look beyond the coastal states and really think about connecting to women, to people, in the middle of the country."
Based on the response we got at the RFT
, however, people in the middle of the country seemed profoundly disinterested in the visiting Brooklynite. (Perhaps between our college pals and distant cousins, we all know enough of those?) It didn't help that Dunham had inserted her foot in her mouth on a number of recent occasions, including an odd incident in which she seemed to man-shame an NFL player for not being interested in fucking her
.
Ah well. Good luck with the therapy, girlfriend. We'll still be here soldiering on in the Great Divide, with or without you. We have a feeling it will still exist whenever you get around to paying us a visit.
Editor's note: That literary reference in the first sentence is courtesy of Arts & Culture Editor Paul Friswold. John Steinbeck, if you're somehow seeing this from beyond the grave, we're very, very sorry. Also, the first version of this story wrongly identified Odell Beckham Jr. as an NBA player. He's actually in the NFL. We regret the error.
