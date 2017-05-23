Giant Parking Lot Sale Coming to the Green Shag Market This Weekend

click to enlarge
Photo by Holly Ravazzolo.
The Green Shag Market.
Looking for an excuse to go shopping this weekend? Look no further.
This Saturday, the Green Shag Market (5733 Manchester Ave., 314-646-8687)
is holding its annual parking lot sale. The antique mall and consignment shop, which was recognized in our 2016 Best of St. Louis issue
, is bringing 40 vendors together from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a day of treasure hunting.
The event will include handcrafted, antique and vintage products, plus the usual great deals. The sale isn't limited to local vendors, though a majority of them will be from Missouri and Illinois.
There is one change this year: It was the first time the shop required applications for interested vendors — screening would-be attendees to make sure they're the right fit.
"We're asking for more antique, mid-century items, but we do have some craft artists coming, jewelry and taxidermy," assistant manager Sam Phillips says.
He adds, "This year we want to try something different to kind of go more with what our store represents."
Customers who buy large items must have their own accommodations for hauling them home — however, there is no pressure to pick them up that day. In fact, because of all the weekend's frenzy of activity activity, it is recommended that you pick your purchase up the next day or the following week.
The market also plans to have a food truck and play music (likely disco) on Saturday. Parking will be available in the back end of the parking lot and on Manchester Road. And if the weather tries to spoil the fun? The parking lot sale will simply be pushed to the next day — same time, same place.
To see some of the vendors, check out the discussion on the store's Facebook event page
