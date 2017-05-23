Share
Email
Print

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

There's a RompHim Party in the Grove This Saturday, Because Pants Suck

Posted By on Tue, May 23, 2017 at 5:19 PM

click to enlarge Picture yourself in this classic summer 2017 look. Oh yeah! - IMAGE VIA KICKSTARTER
  • image via Kickstarter
  • Picture yourself in this classic summer 2017 look. Oh yeah!

Because Americans spend untold hours online during working hours in a desperate attempt to assuage their boredom, the romper for men has become a thing. Again.

The RompHim, the unclever portmanteau of "romper" and "him," is short-sleeve, short-pants onesie recently popularized by NFL quarterback Cam Newton. Market forces galvanized a couple of bros to produce a Kickstarter campaign offering fashion-y takes on the garment, because America only makes things if a funny Instagram gets passed around. Roughly ten percent of the world rolled their eyes, because some gentlemen had already been aware of the garment's charms.

Swept up in visions of bulging crotches straining against terry cloth gussets, the good people of the Handlebar (4127 Manchester Avenue) have ginned up a party with the unfortunate name "Romper Stomper." (Guys, you might want to change that to "Onesie Funsie"?)

But hey, if you've already started sewing a RompHim of your very own, and you can't wait to strut your stuff, there's a party in the Grove this Saturday with your name on it. Bonus points if you also fashion a tiny RompHim to hold back your man bun.


Jump to comments
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Lena Dunham Cancels Lenny Tour, Won't Attempt to Heal Nation's Divide After All Read More

  2. Oedipus Apparatus Is Too Much of a Not-Quite Good Thing Read More

  3. Upstream Theater's A Human Being Died That Night Is All Too Relevant Read More

  4. OTSL's Madame Butterfly Is Thrillingly Real Read More

  5. At St. Louis Actors' Studio, August: Osage County Is a Tour de Force Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation