You Can See Jon Hamm Right Here in St. Louis for $25

For us locals, the coolest thing about Jon Hamm is that you might just see him anywhere around St. Louis. He's a frequent visitor to his hometown, one who's been spotted all over the city, from the Central West End to Tower Grove Park.
He also lovingly reps us when out of state, forever rocking a tattered Cardinals hat or t-shirt in paparazzi photos. Jon Hamm loves St. Louis, and St. Louis loves Jon Hamm even more than it loves the St. Lunatic
. (Maybe.)
It's entirely possible to catch ol' Hammy at the library, too, and that's one sighting you can be sure to enjoy soon ... if you're willing to ante up, that is. Hamm is coming to the St. Louis County Library's Lindbergh location on Saturday, July 22, for an event where he will “discuss his local roots and storytelling through film and television performance with Curtis Sittenfeld, bestselling author of Prep
, soon to be a new comedy series from HBO.”
The event page makes sure to note that there will be no meet-and-greet with Mr. Hamm, so you'll just have to flirt with your eyes from the audience. But get to the event early; maybe your imaginary boyfriend will be roaming around and you might drool upon him.
And the worst that can happen is that you get to take in the majesty that is the St. Louis public library system. Did you know that they have books there and that they let you borrow them for free
? Crazy. You can research anything from anacondas to zippers.
Get your tickets here
, or check out the event's Facebook's page
. Tickets are $25 and include, yes, a commemorative poster.