Share
Email
Print

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

You Can See Jon Hamm Right Here in St. Louis for $25

Posted By on Wed, May 31, 2017 at 3:01 PM

VIA AMC TV
  • VIA AMC TV
For us locals, the coolest thing about Jon Hamm is that you might just see him anywhere around St. Louis. He's a frequent visitor to his hometown, one who's been spotted all over the city, from the Central West End to Tower Grove Park.

He also lovingly reps us when out of state, forever rocking a tattered Cardinals hat or t-shirt in paparazzi photos. Jon Hamm loves St. Louis, and St. Louis loves Jon Hamm even more than it loves the St. Lunatic. (Maybe.)

It's entirely possible to catch ol' Hammy at the library, too, and that's one sighting you can be sure to enjoy soon ... if you're willing to ante up, that is. Hamm is coming to the St. Louis County Library's Lindbergh location on Saturday, July 22, for an event where he will “discuss his local roots and storytelling through film and television performance with Curtis Sittenfeld, bestselling author of Prep, soon to be a new comedy series from HBO.”

The event page makes sure to note that there will be no meet-and-greet with Mr. Hamm, so you'll just have to flirt with your eyes from the audience. But get to the event early; maybe your imaginary boyfriend will be roaming around and you might drool upon him.

And the worst that can happen is that you get to take in the majesty that is the St. Louis public library system. Did you know that they have books there and that they let you borrow them for free? Crazy. You can research anything from anacondas to zippers.

Get your tickets here, or check out the event's Facebook's page. Tickets are $25 and include, yes, a commemorative poster.


Jump to comments
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Gathering Plans Something Different for St. Louis: New Church Construction Read More

  2. Suitsupply to Open First St. Louis Location in the Central West End Read More

  3. Wassan Al-Khudhairi Has Two Tasks: Get to Know St. Louis, and Move CAM Past Controversy Read More

  4. Gravois Park Is Getting a New Playground, Thanks to 200+ Volunteers Read More

  5. OTSL's Madame Butterfly Is Thrillingly Real Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation