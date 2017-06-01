Share
Thursday, June 1, 2017

Missouri Can't Figure Out How to Spell 'Maintenance'

Posted By on Thu, Jun 1, 2017 at 10:46 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF FLICKR / LUCAS
  • Photo courtesy of Flickr / Lucas
What impeccable timing you have, Google.

Earlier this week, Google Trends tweeted an infographic displaying the word each state has the most trouble spelling. To determine its results, Google examined the top results for "how to spell" searches in each state made from January 1 to April 30 of this year.

Google then color-coded each state by the number of letters in the word that apparently gives its people trouble, and Missouri — surprise! — actually came out looking fairly smart in comparison to other states.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-05-31_at_8.59.52_pm.png

The word Missourians just can't grasp? "Maintenance," which also appears to give Texas problems. It lands in the "11 - 19 letter" category, while a majority of the country struggles with words that are 6 to 10 letters long. Granted, "maintenance" is easier to sound out than some shorter words like "pneumonia" (Alabama's word) or "chihuahua" (Arkansas' word). But it's still a bit tricky — it's not like you just add a suffix to "maintain," which seems like it would make some sense. And hey, at least we're not Wisconsin, which has to use Google to spell its own name. Chilling.

Google said that it made the map in honor of the National Spelling Bee, which is taking place this week. But we can't help but love how President Donald Trump's spelling fail on Twitter happened on the very same day, when he supposedly tried to type "coverage" and instead wrote "covfefe."


Covfefe indeed. We'll stick with "maintenance," thanks.


