Share
Email
Print

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Free Seminar Teaches Ins-and-Outs of Urban Chickens

Posted By on Wed, Jun 14, 2017 at 6:43 AM

A St. Louis chicken. - PHOTO BY KELLY GLUECK
  • PHOTO BY KELLY GLUECK
  • A St. Louis chicken.
Are you a city dweller who's been thinking about getting into the chicken game?

Even as St. Louis' Board of Aldermen contemplates relaxed rules that would allow city households as many as eight chickens or rabbits in normal-sized lots — and even more if you have some serious acreage — raising these birds in the city isn't always easy. See our recent cover story, "Confessions of a Southside Chicken Farmer," for an entertaining read on just that.

On Thursday, June 22, the St. Louis Science Center (5050 Oakland Avenue, 314-289-4400) aims to demystify the process a little bit, with a free session aimed at helping newbies get started. Dr. Patrick Biggs, flock nutritionist at Purina Animal Nutrition, will give a special presentation on the basics of raising backyard chickens beginning at 6:30 p.m. There is no admission fee, and no need to sign up. Just stop by and start listening; the talk is slated to last about 45 minutes.

And if you can't make it for Biggs' presentation, the science center has a daytime option for you. Its GROW gallery now has a flock of chickens living on site (including, apparently, a breed called Easter Eggers, which lay blue eggs). The daily "Chicken Chats," held at GROW, are a way to learn more about backyard livestock, with sessions that include predator-proofing your coop, chicken anatomy and, yes, pecking order.

“The Chicken Chats are very hands-on,” explains Maddie Earnest, manager of the GROW gallery, in a press release. “Visitors can feed the chickens a snack. There are so many different conversations you can have from interacting with our friendly flock.”

See? Nothing to it.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com


Jump to comments
Arts Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Title and Deed Is a Smart New One-Man Show About Loss Read More

  2. With The Sweet Smell of Success, New Line again gives new luster to an old musical Read More

  3. Chavisa Woods' Things to Do When You're Goth in the Country Leads Readers Deep into Rural America Read More

  4. Wassan Al-Khudhairi Has Two Tasks: Get to Know St. Louis, and Move CAM Past Controversy Read More

  5. In St. Louis Blues, Abigail DeVille Explores the City Through Its Trash Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation