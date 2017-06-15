Share
Thursday, June 15, 2017

St. Louis is One of the Best Cities in the U.S. for Single Women, Study Finds

Posted By on Thu, Jun 15, 2017 at 6:48 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF FLICKR / PATRICK GIBLIN.
Hey, single ladies: If you'd prefer to be in a relationship, Tinder isn't the only answer. Simply living in St. Louis may help.

That's according to a study done by moveBuddha, a website designed to make relocating easier. The site went looking for the best cities in the country for young women looking for love by ranking 100 cities in various categories: the average rent on a one-bedroom apartment, Yelp results for nightlife per square mile, the percentage of the population that is 20 to 30 years old, the median age, the unemployment rate and the male-to-female ratio.

St. Louis made the cut at No. 10.

"For having a population that’s a bit on the older side (median age of 35), a remarkable number of people in St. Louis are unmarried (63 percent)," the report reads. "There is also a very happening nightlife — International Tap House is an especially classy and popular chain of four bars."

We know, the shout-out to iTap is kind of random — but hey, we can't disagree. The post continues by noting St. Louis' reputation as a sports town and how Cardinals games are a popular date spot.

So, which city is the ultimate best city for single women? Providence, Rhode Island took that slot (didn't see that coming!). After that came Salt Lake City, Atlanta, Denver, Dallas, Lincoln, Seattle, Orlando and Tucson.

You can read the whole report, which was published on May 13, on moveBuddha.com. Only care about St. Louis? Check out our city's stats below.

Index Score: 58.39/100

One Bedroom Average Rent: $820

Yelp results for nightlife/square mile: 20

Percent of population age 20-30: 18%

Median age: 35

Unemployment rate: 4.3%

Male/Female ratio: 1.07

Percent of population unmarried: 63%



