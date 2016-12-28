Natasha Kwan's Jalapeno Soup Will Keep You Warm This Winter

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ERIC FRAZIER

Natasha Kwan

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ERIC FRAZIER

Roasted Jalapeno Soup

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ERIC FRAZIER

This soup is one of our most popular soups at Frida’s. If I make it, we sell out — people order it to eat in, and then they buy more to take home so they can serve it to their family. I’ll make 50 quarts of it, which should last at least two days, and instead it sells out in hours.Like the majority of soups we serve, it’s free of dairy, soy, oil and gluten. It’s a great comfort food that’s also healthy, which is what Frida’s is all about.- 1 lb northern beans- 8 medium jalapeños, seeded and halved- 1 half yellow onion, diced- 2 garlic cloves, minced- 3 lemons, juiced- 2/3 cup nutritional yeast- Salt and pepper to tastePlace beans in stock pot with seven cups of water. Bring to a boil and let simmer until soft, approximately two hours.Place jalapenos on a sheet pan and roast at 350 degrees. Since we are not using oil, it is important that you place the jalapenos together in a pile so the moisture keeps them from burning. Toss them periodically, still keeping them close together. Remove them from the oven when they begin to turn a golden brown, approximately 20 minutes. Set aside.Place one tablespoon of water in a small pan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic. Cook until clear. Add one teaspoon of water as needed to keep the mix moist and cooking. You’re sauteeing without oil! Give yourself a pat on the back! Set aside when complete.When the beans are done, strain them and rinse under cold water. Then take half of the beans, onion/garlic mix, lemon juice and nutritional yeast and place in a high-speed blender (i.e. Vitamix) with four cups of water. Depending on your size of blender, you may have to use one-third or one-fourth of the mix. Your ingredients should equal three-fourth of the blender, plus one-fourth of liquid, filling it to the top. Blend until smooth and place in a stock pot. Then take remaining ingredients and blend.On your last batch of blended ingredients, place one-third in the stock pot and reserve the rest of it in the blender. Add your roasted jalapenos and pulse until the jalapenos are minced. Do not over-blend or you’ll have green soup. Place in stock pot. Heat until a simmer, stirring frequently.Salt and pepper to taste; enjoy!Serves 6-8, or two if you’re really hungry for soup.