Tuesday, January 3, 2017

St. Louis Restaurants Openings & Closings: December 2016

Posted By on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 6:40 AM

Short ribs at J. McArthur's, the much-lauded restaurant that closed December 31. - PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • Short ribs at J. McArthur's, the much-lauded restaurant that closed December 31.
December 2016 may have claimed George Michael, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds (ugh!), but it was a pretty good month for St. Louis restaurants. Cherokee Street gained what may well be the city's first Saudi restaurant, while the area's first true board game cafe opened in Soulard. A good new shawarma spot came to the Loop, while Side Project opened a (weekends only) tasting room.

Oh, and if you haven't ever tried the cuisine of China's Dongbei region, you no longer need a flight across the Pacific. Just head over to University City and prepare to have your mind blown.

Closings
J. McArthur's, 3500 Watson Road, Lindenwood Park
Humphrey's, 3700 Laclede, Midtown
The Purple Martin, 2800 Shenandoah, Fox Park
Tropical Liqueurs, 1810 S. 10th Street, Soulard

Openings
2nd Shift Brewing, 1601 Sublette, the Hill
Cate Zone Chinese Cafe, 8148 Olive Boulevard, University City
Crave Street Food, 2605 Washington Boulevard, Downtown
I Love Juice Bar, 9849 Manchester Road, Rock Hill
Kirkwood Brewing House, 10312 Manchester Road, Kirkwood
Pieces STL, 1535 S. 8th Street, Soulard
Shawarma King, 571 Melville, Delmar Loop
Shisa, 4229 Manchester Avenue, the Grove
Side Project Brewing, 7458 Manchester, Maplewood
The Palm Trees, 2837 Cherokee Street, Cherokee District
The U.R.B., 4501 Manchester, the Grove

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com
