St. Louis Restaurants Openings & Closings: December 2016

Short ribs at J. McArthur's, the much-lauded restaurant that closed December 31.
December 2016 may have claimed George Michael, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds (ugh!), but it was a pretty good month for St. Louis restaurants. Cherokee Street gained what may well be the city's first Saudi restaurant
, while the area's first true board game cafe
opened in Soulard. A good new shawarma spot came to the Loop
, while Side Project opened a (weekends only) tasting room
Oh, and if you haven't ever tried the cuisine of China's Dongbei region, you no longer need a flight across the Pacific. Just head over to University City
and prepare to have your mind blown.
Closings
J. McArthur's
, 3500 Watson Road, Lindenwood Park
Humphrey's, 3700 Laclede, Midtown
The Purple Martin
, 2800 Shenandoah, Fox Park
Tropical Liqueurs
, 1810 S. 10th Street, Soulard
Openings
2nd Shift Brewing, 1601 Sublette, the Hill
Cate Zone Chinese Cafe
, 8148 Olive Boulevard, University City
Crave Street Food
, 2605 Washington Boulevard, Downtown
I Love Juice Bar
, 9849 Manchester Road, Rock Hill
Kirkwood Brewing House, 10312 Manchester Road, Kirkwood
Pieces STL
, 1535 S. 8th Street, Soulard
Shawarma King
, 571 Melville, Delmar Loop
Shisa
, 4229 Manchester Avenue, the Grove
Side Project Brewing
, 7458 Manchester, Maplewood
The Palm Trees
, 2837 Cherokee Street, Cherokee District
The U.R.B.
, 4501 Manchester, the Grove
