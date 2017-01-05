Atlas Restaurant Will Close Next Month

We are extremely sorry to share the news that Saturday, February 18th will be the final night of service at Atlas Restaurant. We've been so lucky to have taken the helm at Atlas for nearly seven wonderful years and are very thankful to our loyal patrons. We want to thank each and every one of you for all you've done for us, and for not only being our guests but becoming our friends and family. We felt we would be remiss not to offer the next several weeks for diners to have a chance to visit us a final time or two. It has been an honor and privilege to work with our staff at Atlas and we are grateful for their loyalty.We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com
Simply put, we have been unable to find an agreement to extend our stay on Pershing. Life does what it does and now it is time to find a new path. As for us, we will consolidate our efforts at Avenue Restaurant in Clayton where - if you drop in - you may well see some familiar faces from your evenings at Atlas.
So there it is— a moment full of delicious memories, twangs of sorrow and bright hopes for the future. We would like to extend our deepest gratitude and best wishes to you all.
