Share
Email
Print

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Atlas Restaurant Will Close Next Month

Posted By on Thu, Jan 5, 2017 at 5:15 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA GOOGLE EARTH
  • image via Google Earth

After nearly fourteen years in the Skinker-DeBaliviere neighborhood, Atlas Restaurant (5513 Pershing) will be closing for good after dinner service on February 18. The owners announced the news in an email to patrons, saying they'd been "unable to find agreement to extend our stay on Pershing."

The restaurant, a low-key bistro on one of the prettiest streets in the city, had a reputation for good food and friendly service. In past years, it was the RFT's choice for "best restaurant for a date night" and "best place to eat out alone."

Atlas was opened by husband-and-wife team Jean Donnelly and Michael Roberts. They sold in 2010 to Diane and Bryan Carr, owners of Clayton's Pomme, in anticipation of a move to San Francisco.

Pomme closed in 2014, but the Carrs later opened the Avenue (12 N. Meramec Avenue) in Clayton, and said in the email they'd be "consolidating" their operations there.

We've pasted the full text of their email message below.
We are extremely sorry to share the news that Saturday, February 18th will be the final night of service at Atlas Restaurant. We've been so lucky to have taken the helm at Atlas for nearly seven wonderful years and are very thankful to our loyal patrons. We want to thank each and every one of you for all you've done for us, and for not only being our guests but becoming our friends and family. We felt we would be remiss not to offer the next several weeks for diners to have a chance to visit us a final time or two. It has been an honor and privilege to work with our staff at Atlas and we are grateful for their loyalty.

Simply put, we have been unable to find an agreement to extend our stay on Pershing. Life does what it does and now it is time to find a new path. As for us, we will consolidate our efforts at Avenue Restaurant in Clayton where - if you drop in - you may well see some familiar faces from your evenings at Atlas.

So there it is— a moment full of delicious memories, twangs of sorrow and bright hopes for the future. We would like to extend our deepest gratitude and best wishes to you all.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com
Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 6 St. Louis Drive-Throughs That Are Better Than McDonald's Read More

  2. Review: The Sliced Pint Is a Solid Downtown Destination Read More

  3. St. Louis' 10 Best New Restaurants of 2016 Read More

  4. Crave Opens in Midtown, Offering Fun Twists on Street Food Read More

  5. St. Louis Restaurants Openings & Closings: December 2016 Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation