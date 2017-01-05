Six St. Louis Drive-Throughs That Are Better Than McDonald's

Photo by Lauren Milford

Byrd & Barrel turned a former Popeye's into a more modern drive-through.

click to enlarge Photo by Lauren Milford

Nachomama's menu offers a wide variety of fresh Tex-Mex options.

Photo by Mabel Suen

Yolklore's "nest egg."

Photo by Mabel Suen

Fort Taco's "puffy tacos."

click to enlarge Photo by Lauren Milford

To Go Sushi is located in Brentwood.

Photo by Mabel Suen

Byrd & Barrel's fried chicken.

click to enlarge Photo by Lauren Milford

Have you ever had the experience of picking up takeout and being slightly embarrassed to wait for it at the bar in your pajamas? Or found yourself with no desire to make dinner, but also wanted to avoid the hassle of taking your child into a restaurant to pick up food? If that's you, you probably wondered why more restaurants don't have drive-through windows.If you like the convenience of grabbing a meal without having to get out of your car — but you want something tastier than the big national chains are serving — this list if for you.This fast-casual Tex-Mex establishment in Rock Hill () lets you pick up freshly made quesadillas, burritos or even a whole rotisserie chicken without ever leaving your car. They also offer gluten-free corn tortillas, vegetarian options and a kids' menu.opened in Crestwood earlier this year, and their breakfast and lunch options take drive-through food to a level not found anywhere else in the Lou. Their nest egg dish and a coffee make for a pretty perfect morning.makes you question why you'd ever make a run for the Taco Bell border again. You can order from their small menu of tasty tacos, enchiladas and tamales at two St. Louis locations — Brentwood () and St. Charles ().Located at the edge of a parking lot in Brentwood (), To Go Sushi offers more than twenty types of rolls — to go. Need we say more?This trendy fast-casual fried chicken joint () opened in 2015 in a space formerly occupied by a Popeye's, and its drive through has been busy ever since. Treat yourself to a fried chicken po'boy and spiced tots without giving up the comfort of your seat warmers.This honorable mention () isn't technically a drive-through — you'll need to call in your order before going to pick it up — but they do have a drive-through window for picking up takeout orders, so you still don't have to get out of your car. And while this is definitely a hole-in-the-wall quick-order Chinese place, we've compared their fried rice to several others in town. Take it from us: It's among the best.Are we missing other non-chain drive-through options? Let us know in the comments section.