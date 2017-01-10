Pastry Chef Alex Feick Launches New Business with Pie Oh My Pop-Up

click to enlarge
Beginning this morning, through day's end Saturday, diners with a sweet tooth won't need to visit a fancy restaurant to score desserts from one of the city's top pastry chefs, Alex Feick. Instead, they can just visit her new pop-up at Pie Oh My (2719 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood).
Feick is a Maplewood resident who previously served in the kitchens of Niche (from 2014 to early 2015) and the Libertine (until October). She'll be manning the menu at Pie Oh My for a five-day stint, giving the bakeshop's owners some time off even as she promotes her new business, Prioritized Pastries
.
With that venture, which also launches this week, Feick hopes to bake for restaurants and individuals alike. She says she'll have more info going up online as the week continues.
As for the pop, while the menu will change daily, she plans to offer everything from loaves of focaccia to vegan toffee popcorn. Cakes, cookies and pastries are all promised; vegan and gluten-free options will be available.
Feick says she'll post a new menu online daily
to let people know what to expect, so take a look before you head on over. Or, you know, just head on over. It's dessert! How could you go wrong?
Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com