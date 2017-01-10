Share
Email
Print

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Pastry Chef Alex Feick Launches New Business with Pie Oh My Pop-Up

Posted By on Tue, Jan 10, 2017 at 7:04 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ALEX FEICK
  • COURTESY OF ALEX FEICK
Beginning this morning, through day's end Saturday, diners with a sweet tooth won't need to visit a fancy restaurant to score desserts from one of the city's top pastry chefs, Alex Feick. Instead, they can just visit her new pop-up at Pie Oh My (2719 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood).

Feick is a Maplewood resident who previously served in the kitchens of Niche (from 2014 to early 2015) and the Libertine (until October). She'll be manning the menu at Pie Oh My for a five-day stint, giving the bakeshop's owners some time off even as she promotes her new business, Prioritized Pastries.

With that venture, which also launches this week, Feick hopes to bake for restaurants and individuals alike. She says she'll have more info going up online as the week continues.

As for the pop, while the menu will change daily, she plans to offer everything from loaves of focaccia to vegan toffee popcorn. Cakes, cookies and pastries are all promised; vegan and gluten-free options will be available.

Feick says she'll post a new menu online daily to let people know what to expect, so take a look before you head on over. Or, you know, just head on over. It's dessert! How could you go wrong?

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com
Jump to comments
  |  
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Dreaming of Opening a Restaurant? Old North St. Louis Is Making an Amazing Offer Read More

  2. Restaurants to Honor Matt Crosby, Police Officer Left Paralyzed Read More

  3. Review: The Sliced Pint Is a Solid Downtown Destination Read More

  4. Farmtruk's Samantha Mitchell Loved the Kitchen — But Found Freedom on the Road Read More

  5. 6 St. Louis Drive-Throughs That Are Better Than McDonald's Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation