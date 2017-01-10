Share
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Restaurants to Honor Matt Crosby, Police Officer Left Paralyzed

Posted By on Tue, Jan 10, 2017 at 8:29 AM

The Slider House is one of 80 St. Louis-area restaurants raising money to help an officer shot in the line of duty in April 2010. - PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • The Slider House is one of 80 St. Louis-area restaurants raising money to help an officer shot in the line of duty in April 2010.

Matt Crosby, a Rock Hill officer shot in the line of duty and left paralyzed, was the subject of a wrenching Post-Dispatch profile in November, in which the officer acknowledged feeling "forgotten."

Now supporters are hoping to make the community remember the injured officer — and also raise money to get him a wheelchair-accessible home.

On Thursday, January 12 — Crosby's birthday — more than 80 restaurants will be donating a portion of sales to the effort to help his rehabilitation. That includes Katie's Pizza & Pasta in Rock Hill, Lubeley's Bakery, Byrd & Barrel, Anthonino's, the Slider House, the Post Bar & Grill and many more.

See the complete list at dineoutmattcrosby.com. The organizers are also seeking additional participants, so if you're a restaurant and want to get in on the action, follow the link at the top of the site.

Crosby was shot when he responded to a domestic disturbance in 2010.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com
