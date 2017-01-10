Restaurants to Honor Matt Crosby, Police Officer Left Paralyzed

-
PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
The Slider House is one of 80 St. Louis-area restaurants raising money to help an officer shot in the line of duty in April 2010.
Matt Crosby, a Rock Hill officer shot in the line of duty and left paralyzed, was the subject of a wrenching Post-Dispatch profile in November
, in which the officer acknowledged feeling "forgotten."
Now supporters are hoping to make the community remember the injured officer — and also raise money to get him a wheelchair-accessible home.
On Thursday, January 12 — Crosby's birthday — more than 80 restaurants will be donating a portion of sales to the effort to help his rehabilitation. That includes Katie's Pizza & Pasta in Rock Hill, Lubeley's Bakery, Byrd & Barrel, Anthonino's, the Slider House, the Post Bar & Grill and many more.
See the complete list at dineoutmattcrosby.com
. The organizers are also seeking additional participants, so if you're a restaurant and want to get in on the action, follow the link at the top of the site.
Crosby was shot when he responded to a domestic disturbance in 2010.
