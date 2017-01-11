Salt + Smoke, Half & Half Both Plan New Locations in 2017

-
If you're a fan of barbecue, brunch or both (and who isn't?), prepare for some of the best news you've heard all week:
Salt + Smoke and Half & Half are expanding.
Salt + Smoke (6525 Delmar Blvd., 314-727-0200),
the Texas-style barbecue spot that opened in the Loop in 2014, is planning a second location for the Southampton neighborhood. According to St. Louis Magazine
, owner Tom Schmidt began scouting out a second location as soon as the original proved successful. He originally looked out west, but ultimately decided on the building that previously held Mathew’s Kitchen (5625 Hampton)
, which co-owner and chef Mathew Unger closed in June 2016.
The new location will span 5,000 feet and two floors, allowing more space for private parties and also the chance to expand the menu. Schmidt also has given partial ownership of both locations to pitmaster Haley Riley, whom Schmidt credits with much of Salt + Smoke's success.
"No way we could have gotten to where we were without him," Schmidt told St. Louis Magazine
.
With that news also comes the addition of a second location for Clayton breakfast, lunch and brunch hot spot Half & Half. The new location is set for 220 W. Lockwood Ave. in Webster Groves.
“We have wanted to expand for a while, but it needed to feel right," Liz Randolph, who owns Half & Half, Randolfi's (6665 Delmar Blvd.)
and Publico (6679 Delmar Blvd.)
with her husband Mike, said in a press release. "It's important to us that we continue to be a part of a community. Webster Groves seems like a great fit, and we are really excited to take this next step.”
The Webster Groves location will serve the 'from scratch' food that customers have come to know and love at the Clayton location, including Veggie Hash (two sunny eggs, Brussels sprouts, spinach, onion and potatoes), Clara Cakes (plain pancakes with raspberry, mascarpone and granola), house-ground burgers, salads, sandwiches and more. The restaurant will also partner with Blueprint Coffee for its dedicated coffee program. In addition, the chef team at the Webster Groves location will offer brunch specials separate from the Clayton location.
Space Architecture + Design will bring Half & Half Webster Groves' interior to life with a large coffee bar and plenty of rustic decor (think white bar wood, antique mirrors and mason jars). The restaurant is slated to open in late spring or early summer following the design changes.
So! If winter weather has you down, just think of all the good food and good weather this summer is going to bring. And if you just can't wait? In this case, you have both restaurants' flagships to indulge in in the meantime. 2017, you're already looking bright.