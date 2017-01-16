Share
Email
Print

Monday, January 16, 2017

Nora's Is One of the 33 Best Sandwich Shops in the Whole Damn Country

Posted By on Mon, Jan 16, 2017 at 7:20 AM

The Tamm Avenue Turkey at Nora's. - PHOTO BY JENNIFER SILVERBERG
  • PHOTO BY JENNIFER SILVERBERG
  • The Tamm Avenue Turkey at Nora's.
If you want to try the best sandwich shops in America, you could travel to Chicago and visit Cemitas Puebla and Publican Quality Meats. You could visit Mudgie's in Detroit and Gjusta in Venice, California.

Or you could just go to Dogtown.

Nora's (1136 Tamm Avenue, 314-645-2706) has been earning positive reviews since it opened seven years ago. But a new honor takes things to an even higher level: Thrillist has named the low-key sandwich spot one of the 33 best in the entire country.

Reports Thrillist,
Not gonna lie. The temptation to put a fried brain sandwich from Schottzie's was strong (try it before you die!), but that's but one sandwich worth trying. Chalkboard-lined café Nora’s — which looks like a coffee shop tucked amid the brick-faced buildings of the Dogtown neighborhood — offers up about 20 bread-based arguments for its sandwich dominance. The best of the batch is the ultra-Midwesternly named For Pete's Sake, which pairs house-roasted applewood pork loin with bacon, applesauce, and a blanket of goopy Brie on a hoagie roll.
The only thing we have to question here: "ultra-Midwesternly named"?? What's that supposed to mean? Maybe in Iowa they say "for Pete's sake," but here in St. Louis, we're much more inclined to go with a nice salty f-bomb in place of the "Pete." Still, we'll concur on the important part: It's a damn good sandwich, and a very nice cafe!

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com
Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Review: Stellar Hog, Inside Super's Bungalow, Is as Good as Its Name Read More

  2. The 10 Best Spots for Gooey Butter Cake in St. Louis Read More

  3. Paul Stanley of KISS Babysat My Daughter Yesterday Read More

  4. Das Bevo — Biergarten, Brunch Spot and Venue — Set to Open This Spring Read More

  5. Pizza Head to Bring a New York-Style Pizzeria with a Side of Punk Rock to South Grand Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation