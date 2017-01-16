Nora's Is One of the 33 Best Sandwich Shops in the Whole Damn Country

Not gonna lie. The temptation to put a fried brain sandwich from Schottzie's was strong (try it before you die!), but that's but one sandwich worth trying. Chalkboard-lined café Nora’s — which looks like a coffee shop tucked amid the brick-faced buildings of the Dogtown neighborhood — offers up about 20 bread-based arguments for its sandwich dominance. The best of the batch is the ultra-Midwesternly named For Pete's Sake, which pairs house-roasted applewood pork loin with bacon, applesauce, and a blanket of goopy Brie on a hoagie roll.The only thing we have to question here: "ultra-Midwesternly named"?? What's that supposed to mean? Maybe in Iowa they say "for Pete's sake," but here in St. Louis, we're much more inclined to go with a nice salty f-bomb in place of the "Pete." Still, we'll concur on the important part: It's a damn good sandwich, and a very nice cafe!
