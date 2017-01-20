Share
Friday, January 20, 2017

Arnold Restaurant Offers 'Mexican Wall' Photo-Op as Inauguration Special

Posted By on Fri, Jan 20, 2017 at 8:53 AM

IMAGE VIA LAS FUENTES FACEBOOK PAGE
A Mexican restaurant in Arnold wants you to take a photo to commemorate today's inauguration festivities — and they'll give you a buy-one-get-one-free dinner deal if you do.

That's the promise made by Las Fuentes Mexican Restaurant (2198 Michigan Avenue, Arnold; 636-287-1062), which suggests customers "celebrate this historic presidential inauguration" tonight from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"Don't miss this memorable opportunity to take a picture in front of our very own Trump Wall to receive a buy 1 get 1 free entree," it promises.

So are they mocking Trump? Mocking his pledge to literally seal off the Mexican border? Or mocking all the people who are angry about Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric?

The restaurant swears it's none of the above ... or maybe all of the above? In conversation with customers on Facebook, Las Fuentes seems to be trying to sidestep any hint of politics.
screen_shot_2017-01-20_at_8.43.17_am.png
screen_shot_2017-01-20_at_8.44.13_am.png

Still, it's safe to say that if you're the kind of person who believes it's not OK to appropriate other cultures for your Halloween costume, you probably don't want to be in Las Fuentes tonight from 5 to 9 p.m.
screen_shot_2017-01-20_at_8.46.39_am.png

But if you like chimichangas and you find this whole wall thing hilarious, hey, you know where to go.
screen_shot_2017-01-20_at_8.49.32_am.png

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com
