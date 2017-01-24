15 Places to Enjoy Bottomless Mimosas in St. Louis

Maybe you're not into spicy and salty — maybe you like Champagne with orange juice. Like, say, in a mimosa, or with grapefruit juice in a megmosa. The simple combination of bubbles and citrus can be a perfect, refreshing way to celebrate "Sunday funday."

But why go for one when you could drink 'til you're sated? These sixteen St. Louis restaurants will give you a limitless number of mimosas — and, in many cases, incredible bang for your buck.

1. Crafted

3200 Shenandoah Avenue, Tower Grove East

See what all the fuss was about on Bar Rescue at Crafted and enjoy $10 bottomless mimosas during Sunday brunch service.

2. Reeds American Table

7322 Manchester Road, Maplewood

Experience Reeds' finely curated wine list with bottomless bubbles and wines from France — NV Michele Capdepon "Fruité" FRA, Limoux Method Ancestrale and Semi-Sweet Mauzac — topped with fresh-squeezed orange juice for just $17.

3. SqWires

1415 South 18th Street, Lafayette Square

Mimosas at SqWires take their cue from the bloody mary bar experience, with a build-your-own bottomless mimosa. Choose from eight juices and garnishes such as fresh fruit and lollipops, all for just $11. Adding to the fun is the surprisingly delicious Sofia Coppola sparkling wine in its signature pink can.

4. Molly's in Soulard

816 Geyer Avenue, Soulard

Spend a couple hours in New Orleans at this popular Mardi Gras hangout and enjoy bottomless mimosas for $20.

5. The Wheelhouse

1000 Spruce Street, Downtown

Join the block party on Sundays — get a bottomless mimosa wristband for $15. It lets you have brunch at the Wheelhouse and then wander over to Start Bar to get your game on ... and keep the mimosas coming until 3 p.m.

click to enlarge Evangeline's provides another option for limitless mimosas.

6. Evangeline's Bistro and Music House

512 N. Euclid Avenue, Central West End

Mix and match bottomless mimosas and bloody marys for $30 for brunch on Saturday and Sunday — as many as you want while you enjoy New Orleans-inspired cuisine and performances from local swing jazz artists, such as Miss Jubilee.

7. Louie's Wine Dive & Clayton Kitchen

16 South Bemiston Avenue, Clayton

Bubbles come with three options for bottomless mimosas here — the classic with orange juice, a ruby red with grapefruit juice and hibiscus with cranberry juice — all for $16.

8. Bar Louie

Central West End, Kirkwood, Chesterfield and St. Charles

All four locations at this casual bar chain favorite offer bottomless mimosas Saturdays and Sundays for just $10 — a cost-effective way to hair-of-the-dog your way through the weekend.

9. DeMun Oyster Bar

740 De Mun Avenue, Clayton

If you prefer to celebrate the weekend with some of the city's freshest seafood and a fantastic raw bar, bottomless mimosas are yours for just $15 on both Saturday and Sunday.

10. Gamlin Whiskey House

236 North Euclid Avenue, Central West End

Steak and bubbles — what more do you need for your weekend? Bottomless mimosas are $25 both Saturday and Sunday.

11. Layla

4317 Manchester Avenue, the Grove

Enjoy delicious brunch fare that's a hybrid of American and Middle Eastern cuisine, along with bottomless mimosas for brunch on Saturday or Sunday for just $15.

12. Pat Connolly Tavern

6400 Oakland Avenue, Dogtown

Bottomless mimosas are served up with old-school Irish pub eats for brunch on Saturdays and Sundays for just $12.

13. Sub Zero Vodka Bar

308 North Euclid Avenue, Central West End

Traditional brunch fare is offered alongside sushi and burgers for brunch on Saturday and Sunday. For $25, choose a traditional bottomless mimosa or one with a float of pomegranate juice or grapefruit juice with Midori.

14. The Scottish Arms

8 South Sarah Street, Central West End

"Endless" mimosas are just $15 with the Scottish/European weekend brunch at this popular St. Louis pub.

15. BIXBY's

5700 Lindell Boulevard, Skinker-DeBaliviere

This deal is only good in the summer, but why not give yourself something to look forward to? At this stunning restaurant inside the Missouri History Museum, enjoy bottomless cocktails with the purchase of "Sunday Champagne Brunch" buffet access ($26.75 for adults, Sundays only) or just $7 with the purchase of a lunch entree.