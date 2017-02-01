Share
Email
Print

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Finally! Red Hot Riplets Seasoning Is Now a Thing

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 6:45 AM

click to enlarge A case of this stuff? Just $38. - COURTESY OF OLD VIENNA
  • COURTESY OF OLD VIENNA
  • A case of this stuff? Just $38.
If you love the smoky heat of Red Hot Riplets potato chips — and seriously, is there anyone in St. Louis who doesn't? — this might come as the best news of 2017: You can now buy Riplets' signature seasoning by the jar.

The possibilities are endless. Sprinkle it on your potatoes! Douse it upon chicken! You can even mimic Byrd & Barrel and use it to rim your bloody mary ... although it might not taste quite as good without the fried chicken slider.

Basically: You'll never again have to lick your fingers or the bottom of an empty bag of chips (guilty!) to get that one last trace of Riplets' ravishing red dust. You can simply shake your li'l seasoning jar and let the flavor fly.

The new product is an offering of Old Vienna, the Fenton-based geniuses behind not just Red Hot Riplets but also Hot Diggety's, Hot Cheese Popcorn and other assuredly healthful snacks. A rep tells us the seasoning will start rolling out to mom & pop shops this week, with corporate stores to follow shortly thereafter.

And as of this week, you can also purchase the stuff online. It's $5.99 for a 3.45-ounce bottle and just $38 for a case. Yes, case. Don't play dumb. You know you'll be using this stuff by the pound ... why not plan ahead?

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com
Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Review: Mona's Brings an "American-Italian Joint" to the Hill Read More

  2. Teatopia, Tea Shop for a New Kind of Customer, Opens on Cherokee Street Today Read More

  3. Review: VietNam Style Brings a New Kind of Vietnamese Cuisine to St. Louis Read More

  4. How Mathew Rice Became Gerard Craft's Go-To Pastry Chef Read More

  5. The 10 Best Spots for Gooey Butter Cake in St. Louis Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation