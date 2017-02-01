Finally! Red Hot Riplets Seasoning Is Now a Thing

click to enlarge
-
COURTESY OF OLD VIENNA
-
A case of this stuff? Just $38.
If you love the smoky heat of Red Hot Riplets potato chips — and seriously, is there anyone in St. Louis who doesn't? — this might come as the best news of 2017: You can now buy Riplets' signature seasoning by the jar.
The possibilities are endless. Sprinkle it on your potatoes! Douse it upon chicken! You can even mimic Byrd & Barrel and use it to rim your bloody mary
... although it might not taste quite as good without the fried chicken slider.
Basically: You'll never again have to lick your fingers or the bottom of an empty bag of chips (guilty!) to get that one last trace of Riplets' ravishing red dust. You can simply shake your li'l seasoning jar and let the flavor fly.
The new product is an offering of Old Vienna, the Fenton-based geniuses behind not just Red Hot Riplets but also Hot Diggety's, Hot Cheese Popcorn and other assuredly healthful snacks. A rep tells us the seasoning will start rolling out to mom & pop shops this week, with corporate stores to follow shortly thereafter.
And as of this week, you can also purchase the stuff online
. It's $5.99 for a 3.45-ounce bottle and just $38 for a case. Yes, case. Don't play dumb. You know you'll be using this stuff by the pound ... why not plan ahead?
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com