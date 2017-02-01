St. Louis Restaurants Openings & Closings: January 2017

click to enlarge
January is historically a slow time for restaurant openings, and this month was no exception. Still, it's hard not to be excited about the few places that have opened their doors — see above for a good illustration of what we're talking about vis a vis Hi-Pointe Drive-In. And Cherokee Street's latest storefront, a brightly modern tea cafe Teatopia
We also lost a few good ones this month, including two restaurants that helped bring St. Louis an understanding of true Mexican cuisine, not just Tex-Mex. As for other bad news on the horizon, now might be the time to visit Atlas Restaurant for one last time — they're closing in just two weeks
Openings
Cork & Barrel Chop House & Spirits
, 7337 Mexico Road, St. Peters
Hi-Pointe Drive-In
, 1033 McCausland Avenue, Hi-Pointe
New Day Gluten-Free
, 7807 Clayton Road, Clayton
Teatopia
, 2619 1/2 Cherokee Street, Cherokee District
Yiro Giro
, 15581 Manchester Road, Ellisville
Closings
Dandy Inn
, 1030 Lincoln Highway, Fairview Heights, Illinois
Moya Grill
, 567 Melville Avenue, Delmar Loop
Sansai Japanese Grill
, 822 Olive Street, Downtown
Senor Pique
, 14870 Manchester Road, Ballwin
Tom + Chee
, 1280 State Highway K, O'Fallon
Tortillaria
, 8 1/2 S. Euclid, Central West End
