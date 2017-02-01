Share
Email
Print

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

St. Louis Restaurants Openings & Closings: January 2017

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 6:42 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF HI-POINTE DRIVE-IN
  • COURTESY OF HI-POINTE DRIVE-IN

January is historically a slow time for restaurant openings, and this month was no exception. Still, it's hard not to be excited about the few places that have opened their doors — see above for a good illustration of what we're talking about vis a vis Hi-Pointe Drive-In. And Cherokee Street's latest storefront, a brightly modern tea cafe Teatopia, also has St. Louis excited.

We also lost a few good ones this month, including two restaurants that helped bring St. Louis an understanding of true Mexican cuisine, not just Tex-Mex. As for other bad news on the horizon, now might be the time to visit Atlas Restaurant for one last time — they're closing in just two weeks.

Openings
Cork & Barrel Chop House & Spirits, 7337 Mexico Road, St. Peters
Hi-Pointe Drive-In, 1033 McCausland Avenue, Hi-Pointe
New Day Gluten-Free, 7807 Clayton Road, Clayton
Teatopia, 2619 1/2 Cherokee Street, Cherokee District
Yiro Giro, 15581 Manchester Road, Ellisville

See also: Hi-Pointe Drive-In Opens, Giving Diner Classics New Life

See also: Teatopia Is a New Kind of Tea Shop on Cherokee Street

Closings
Dandy Inn, 1030 Lincoln Highway, Fairview Heights, Illinois
Moya Grill, 567 Melville Avenue, Delmar Loop
Sansai Japanese Grill, 822 Olive Street, Downtown
Senor Pique, 14870 Manchester Road, Ballwin
Tom + Chee, 1280 State Highway K, O'Fallon
Tortillaria, 8 1/2 S. Euclid, Central West End

See also: Tortillaria to Close; Mission Taco to Open in St. Charles

See also: Moya Grill Has Closed in the Loop

See also: Senor Pique to Close After 12 Years in Ballwin
Jump to comments
  |  
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Review: Mona's Brings an "American-Italian Joint" to the Hill Read More

  2. Teatopia, Tea Shop for a New Kind of Customer, Opens on Cherokee Street Today Read More

  3. Review: VietNam Style Brings a New Kind of Vietnamese Cuisine to St. Louis Read More

  4. How Mathew Rice Became Gerard Craft's Go-To Pastry Chef Read More

  5. The 10 Best Spots for Gooey Butter Cake in St. Louis Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation