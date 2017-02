St. Louis Restaurants Openings & Closings: January 2017

click to enlarge COURTESY OF HI-POINTE DRIVE-IN

January is historically a slow time for restaurant openings, and this month was no exception. Still, it's hard not to be excited about the few places that have opened their doors — see above for a good illustration of what we're talking about vis a vis Hi-Pointe Drive-In. And Cherokee Street's latest storefront, a brightly modern tea cafe Teatopia , also has St. Louis excited.We also lost a few good ones this month, including two restaurants that helped bring St. Louis an understanding of true Mexican cuisine, not just Tex-Mex. As for other bad news on the horizon, now might be the time to visit Atlas Restaurant for one last time — they're closing in just two weeks