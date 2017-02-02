Share
Thursday, February 2, 2017

Drink Coffee at These St. Louis Shops and Help the ACLU Fight for Refugees

Posted By on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 1:21 PM

Blueprint Coffee - MARCUS STABENOW
  • MARCUS STABENOW
  • Blueprint Coffee

This weekend, if you visit three of your favorite St. Louis coffee shops, you won't just be caffeinating. You'll also be helping refugees through a donation to the ACLU.

Blueprint Coffee (6225 Delmar Boulevard), Rise Coffee House (4180 Manchester Avenue) and Comet Coffee (5708 Oakland) are among the more than 200 coffee shops across the country joining in an effort organized by the coffee website Sprudge to raise money for the ACLU in light of President Donald Trump's executive order last week cracking down on immigration. The order, which indefinitely bars Syrian refugees and calls for increased vetting for anyone from seven majority Muslim nations, has drawn widespread protest at least three major demonstrations in St. Louis alone.

Now the coffee community is putting its money where your mouth is. In the words of Sprudge's call to action,
We believe that the current executive order banning refugees from the United States and immigration from 7 majority Muslim nations is illegal, immoral, and fundamentally un-American. Like a hot mug of drip coffee spilled on a crisp white apron, these actions are a dark stain on our national conscience, and as Americans we feel compelled to stand up against them.
Blueprint, for one, pledges that 25 percent of all the sales at its Delmar Boulevard shop, Friday through Sunday, will be donated. (Sprudge will match up to $500 on top of that.) In a post on its website, Blueprint's owners explain why:
Our business is hospitality. We warmly welcome all to our establishment on Delmar Blvd. to participate in this global coffee exchange. We do not wish to exclude anyone from our business based on nationality, religious creed, race, gender, or sex. Just the same, we wish to extend the same welcome to our worldwide partners in coffee production. The executive order bans some from coffee-producing countries and sends a strong, unwelcoming message to others.

But it’s about more than talk—that’s why this coming weekend, February 3rd through 5th , we’ll be joining 200+ coffee bars and counting around the United States to raise funds for the ACLU, the non-partisan liberty defenders challenging these illegal orders in court.
More coffee shops are joining the effort (seemingly every minute!), so keep an eye on the Sprudge roster of participants before you fill up this weekend. Your neighborhood spot just might end up on the list.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com
