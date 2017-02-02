Share
Email
Print

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Squirrel: It's What's for Dinner in New Missouri Department of Conservation Video

Posted By on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 7:33 AM

click to enlarge The Missouri Martha .... the Department of Conservation's Martha Daniels.
  • The Missouri Martha .... the Department of Conservation's Martha Daniels.

If you're looking for something cheaper than filet mignon to feed your sweetie this Valentine's Day, the Missouri Department of Conservation has got you covered — with a new recipe and video promoting squirrel sausage.

Posted on Facebook Tuesday, the department's "Squirrel Country Sausage" recipe calls for four and a half pounds of meat, which is apparently about fifteen squirrels — or roughly half the population occupying that tree outside your apartment.

The department's answer to Martha Stewart, a woman named Martha Daniels, provides a voiceover to the short video accompanying the recipe. She notes that squirrel meat is often full of tendons, making it time-consuming to chop by hand. Make sure you don’t keep your lover waiting — grind the squirrel meat in a food processor.

From there it's a breeze. Mix the meat with onions, garlic, and spices, and form into small patties. Although circular patties cook more evenly, you can also shape your squirrel sausage into hearts, flowers, or any shape you might desire.

If you’re smothering your meat in a bold tomato sauce, pair with a merlot; if a light cream is more your caliber, try a chardonnay. If you’re braising your squirrel in wine, a dry red like a cabernet or shiraz will give the sausage some extra oomph.

Judging by the reaction on Facebook, many Missourians are on board for a squirrel feast — but others are skeptical.

ddd27fcb15c25c7ff77e8bae3067aa5d.png


1359a713bf1c7a921d1627c52565b90c.png

click to enlarge f17a34266775da7f8a4553d1eafdf507.png

But you can't argue with success: The video has drawn more than 1,000 shares, with comments from viewers as far away as Hawaii. Who knew squirrels were such a universal foodstuff?

And hey, if you're up for the squirrel part, but your Valentine's Day already has enough sausage in it, the Department of Conservation website also features recipes for Italian-style rosemary parmesan squirrel, skillet squirrel simmered in mushroom gravy, and hearty squirrel-and-dumpling stew.

It even includes a handy guide on how to clean a squirrel in preparation for your enchanting evening. Happy Valentine's Day.
Jump to comments
  |  
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Drink Coffee at These St. Louis Shops and Help the ACLU Fight for Refugees Read More

  2. Thrillist Just Totally Dissed St. Louis Pizza Read More

  3. Review: Mona's Brings an "American-Italian Joint" to the Hill Read More

  4. St. Louis Restaurants Openings & Closings: January 2017 Read More

  5. Finally! Red Hot Riplets Seasoning Is Now a Thing Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation