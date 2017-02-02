Squirrel: It's What's for Dinner in New Missouri Department of Conservation Video

click to enlarge The Missouri Martha .... the Department of Conservation's Martha Daniels.

If you're looking for something cheaper than filet mignon to feed your sweetie this Valentine's Day, the Missouri Department of Conservation has got you covered — with a new recipe and video promoting squirrel sausage.

Posted on Facebook Tuesday, the department's "Squirrel Country Sausage" recipe calls for four and a half pounds of meat, which is apparently about fifteen squirrels — or roughly half the population occupying that tree outside your apartment.

