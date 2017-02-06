CityGarden Spot Will Now Be a Kaldi's Coffee

-
PHOTO BY JENNIFER SILVERBERG
-
The space at 808 Chestnut Street overlooks CityGarden in the heart of downtown St. Louis.
The beautiful glass-enclosed space at downtown's CityGarden that previously held Death in the Afternoon
will now be a Kaldi's Coffee — offering brunch and lunch food as well as cold-brew coffee, sparking teas and cocktails.
The space, at 808 Chestnut Street, has held three concepts since CityGarden opened in 2009, alternating between fancy and casual: Terrace View
, the Chili Bowl and then the highly acclaimed Death in the Afternoon, which closed in November. The space has been a popular lunch destination amongst the suits who office downtown, but has had a difficult time balancing that crowd with the families who flock to CityGarden on the weekend.
Kaldi's hopes to serve both.
“Our hope is to catch the morning and lunch crowds from downtown,” explains Frank McGinty, director of marketing and culinary development for Kaldi's. “We’re also planning on using this as our test kitchen to introduce new food and drink items that will then roll out at our other cafes.”
Kaldi's says it hopes to open the space next month — in time for the St. Louis Cardinals' opening day in April.
“We are proud to call St. Louis home and have looked for a downtown space for a few years to really cement that relationship. We were ecstatic to hear from the Gateway Foundation about putting a Kaldi’s into the park,” says Tricia Zimmer Ferguson, the owner of Kaldi’s Coffee owner.
Kaldi's is promising renovations, which include a longer bar — now focused on coffee instead of the craft cocktails for which Death in the Afternoon was known. The coffee company is also bringing back a sculpture previously on site — Adam and Eve
, by Niki de Saint Phalle.
"We’re always looking to include a pop of color in our cafes, and with Citygarden’s help, we are doing so in a big way here,” Ferguson says in a prepared statement.
On Saturday, a new Kaldi's opened in the Gerhart building, at Vandeventer and Laclede. Kaldi's is also planning new locations in 2017 on the campus of the Washington University Medical School and at the Euclid, at the corner of Euclid and West Pine in the Central West End. That's the same development slated to feature the Shake Shack.
-
PHOTO BY JENNIFER SILVERBERG
-
Adam and Eve, which was featured in the space's first restaurant concept, the Terrace View, is now slated to make its triumphant return.