Vincent Van Doughnut to Open Grove Location on February 14

PHOTO BY STEVE TRUESDELL

Vincent Van Doughnut started as a food truck but is now preparing to open its second brick-and-mortar.

If you're a city dweller whose procrastinated on finding a Valentine's Day gift for that special someone, no need to worry: Vincent Van Doughnut will be opening its shop in the Grove for the first time that morning at 6 a.m.The new location, at 1072 Tower Grove Avenue, will be serving those square pillows made famous via the Vincent Van Doughnut food truck and at its storefront in Clayton, which opened in 2015. For its special opening day celebration, Vincent Van Doughnut will give Grove customers a free glazed doughnut with each purchase, while supplies last. Bonus!And it's not just doughnuts.Owner Vincent Brian Marsden says the shop will also be serving the full roster of savory treats on offer in Clayton, which include biscuit kolaches (flavors include the beloved sausage gravy, as well as bacon, egg and cheese), housemade pop tarts and crustless quiches. Under the guidance of the company's pastry chef Candis Stiebel, the Grove shop will also be serving doughnut ice cream sandwiches and affogato, which is something new — the Clayton shop has yet to introduce ice cream treats.Down the road, Marsden says he's working on obtaining a liquor license for the Grove shop in hope of adding a line of boozy shakes. After collaborating with local businesses on boozy doughnuts like rumchata and bourbon maple, he says, "We decided we may as well have one."Ultimately, he sees the shop adding late-night hours, in keeping with the famously nightlife-oriented neighborhood. "We want to be there to play with them, without being open too late," he says. Eventually, that will probably mean a late shift from 9 p.m. to midnight or so, with doughnuts and possibly beignets fried to order for ultimate freshness.For now, though, breakfast treats will have to be enough to keep customers sated — or fill your Valentine's Day gifting needs. The shop intends to be open from 6 a.m. until it sells out Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m. until they sell out on Saturdays and Sundays. The Grove location has seating for sixteen; once the weather is nice, they'll be adding sidewalk seating as well, Marsden says.