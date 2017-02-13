How Samantha Pretto Found Her Calling at the Dark Room

click to enlarge PHOTO BY SARAH FENSKE

Samantha Pretto is the executive chef at the Dark Room, which will reopen soon in its new home in the Grandel Theatre.

Samantha Pretto ofwas admittedly adrift following high school, working as a jewelry saleswoman at the now-defunct catalog showroom retailer Service Merchandise. She wasn't clear on what she wanted to do with her life.That all changed when she became pregnant with her daughter. Needing extra income, Pretto got a job as a delivery driver for Cecil Whittaker's Pizza and found herself drawn to the restaurant industry. "There was something that just appealed to me about it," Pretto explains. "I eventually started making pizzas and then worked my way to the line and discovered that I was a damn good lady line cook."Pretto had a wealth of experience to draw from. The middle child of six, with two parents who worked outside the home, Pretto found herself taking the lead on managing the household. "Somebody had to cook and help tame the kids," Pretto laughs. "I started watching my mom and dad and stepmom and just caught on."Pretto continued to work a series of jobs as a line cook, though she didn't feel them leading toward anything. Her wake-up call came in 2014 when her dad passed away. "I was working a dead-end job at a restaurant and decided that I needed to figure out what I was doing with my life," recalls Pretto. "I was tired of making the wrong choices and dragging a kid along with me in the process. So I decided I would get my life together."To get serious about cooking, Pretty took a job at the Scottish Arms, where she trained under chef Carl Hazel. "I just saw how serious he was about food, and it rubbed off on me," she says. There, her eyes opened to what it meant to be a chef, and she knew she'd found her calling.Pretto worked at the Scottish Arms for two and a half years before taking on her current role as executive chef at the Dark Room, which is preparing to open again soon in a new, bigger location at the Grandel Theatre, just around the corner from its original home on Grand Avenue. "I just stop and think that here I am, an executive chef at a place I love, where everyone involved cares about my well-being," Pretto says. "Once I found what I wanted to do, I've been fail-proof. I've finally hit my stride."Prett0 took a break from the Dark Room and her signature Wednesday gnocchi program to share her thoughts on the St. Louis dining scene.I'm an introvert. I like the idea of being out and getting all dressed and ready to just stay in the comforts of my home.My morning ritual – coffee, cigarettes and Wendy Williams.Teleportation, so I can be wherever I want when I want.Diversity. There are so many ethnicities and cultures in St. Louis. I'm proud to be a part of the many different cuisines we have here.Fewer trends and more staples.Bernie Lee of Hiro Asian Kitchen.Keep an eye on what the Dark Room and Kranzberg Arts Foundation have coming in the future; it will blow a few minds. And keep your eyes on me — there's so much to come.Crushed red pepper. That's me to a T — flaky and hot.I'd probably be in Oregon with the rest of my friends, cultivating.Two things: The first is margarine and the second is ranch dressing. A microwave isn't allowed either.The Original Crusoe's & Patrick McKeane's Pub.I have so many guilty pleasures. Little Debbie snacks, Lay's chips, Totino's pizza.A 64-oz. "Mangosteen Madness" smoothie from Smoothie King, a waffle from the Waffle House, a salad from Garvey's, Syberg's wings and a can of Cherry Pepsi with a cup of ice.