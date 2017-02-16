Share
Email
Print

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Nixta Is Closed Today in Protest of President Trump's Immigration Policies

Posted By on Thu, Feb 16, 2017 at 6:48 AM

Ben Poremba will close Nixta today to stand with immigrant workers across the country. - JENNIFER SILVERBERG
  • Jennifer Silverberg
  • Ben Poremba will close Nixta today to stand with immigrant workers across the country.

Today, instead of putting on their chef coats and sharpening their knives, immigrant restaurant workers across the country will stay home as part of a national "Day Without Immigrants" strike — and at least one restaurant in town is closing its doors to stand in solidarity with its employees.

Chef and restaurateur Ben Poremba announced yesterday, via his personal Facebook page, that he will be shuttering his Botanical Heights hotspot, Nixta (1621 Tower Grove Avenue; 314-899-9000), in support of the larger action and as a sign of respect to his workers.

"Chef Tello [Carreon] — himself an immigrant from Mexico — came up to me and said that there is information circulating on social media, especially in the Latino community, about this plan for a strike," Poremba explains. "He said that some of our employees wanted to participate in it, but that they wanted to make sure there would not be any consequences for their jobs. I told him, 'On the contrary. I'll join them. Let's close the restaurant down.'"

The planned strike is in response to President Donald Trump's hostile language toward the nation's immigrant community, his promise to conduct "extreme vetting," crackdowns and raids on immigrants, and the proposed border wall with Mexico. Participants hope to demonstrate the vital role that immigrants play in the country.

"If you've ever been to Napa or Sonoma and see the people who do the hard labor at these wineries or farms or really any restaurant, they are immigrants," Poremba says. "It's people from everywhere — Latinos, people from Africa, Asia, the Middle East — immigrants make up a significant part of the labor in our industry, and it's something people should be aware of."

Poremba joins such acclaimed chefs as Washington D.C.'s Jose Andreas and Chicago's Rick Bayless in not only shuttering his restaurant but in guaranteeing that employees will receive their full day's pay as they stay home in protest.

"I really hope this is successful, because many people are very worried about losing their jobs," says Poremba. "My hope is that they will be able to do this without fear of consequence and with dignity."

We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.
Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Review: Wudon Gives St. Louis the Korean Barbecue Restaurant It Needed Read More

  2. Another Shake Shack May Be Coming ... to Ballpark Village? Read More

  3. Firecracker Pizza & Beer to Bring 'Pizza Without Borders' to the Grove Read More

  4. Two Thumbs Up Brings Something New to Olive Boulevard: A Sandwich Shop Read More

  5. Instacart Launches On-Demand Shopping Service Across St. Louis Today Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation