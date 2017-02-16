Share
Email
Print

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Two Thumbs Up Brings Something New to Olive Boulevard: A Sandwich Shop

Posted By on Thu, Feb 16, 2017 at 6:44 AM

click to enlarge SARAH FENSKE
  • SARAH FENSKE
In December, a new kind of restaurant opened up on Olive Boulevard, just east of 170. Unlike its neighbors, Two Thumbs Up (8052 Olive Boulevard, University City; 314-395-9679) not an Asian restaurant, nor is it a fast food joint. It is, simply, a sandwich shop — a well-lit, low-key joint with a little counter at the front and a few tables along the walls, plus a menu of old-fashioned American basics.

And so you can get a cheeseburger, a steakburger or a turkey burger, a Polish or a shrimp po'boy. The sandwiches are all huge, and since most are in the $9 to $10 range, are a relative bargain with fries included. The bread is remarkably soft, which may make you wish you had something other than a plastic knife and fork — some of these offerings are simply too loaded with toppings to eat with your hands.

Owner Wendell Bryant grew up in the neighborhood just one block from his creation, but he won't be found there on most days — he owns the printing shop across the street, has a trucking company and is also opening up an event space for the neighborhood's youth. This is his first restaurant, and he says simply that he saw pent-up demand in the neighborhood. "I wanted to fill the need everybody was looking for," he says. "When I was growing up, we had a Steak & Shake, Dairy Queen, McDonald's, Little Caesar's, Imo's — but a lot of those places are gone now. There aren't a lot of options.

"I'm a wing person, a cheeseburger person," he says. "You can't find a good cheeseburger around here these days that's not a fast food restaurant."

Bryant, who co-owns the place with his wife LaToshia Morrow, also offers a hookah bar in the basement on the weekends. The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; on the weekends, from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., you can order off the food menu, although only the downstairs portion is open to guests.

He has more plans for the space, too — he plans to start "Soul Food Sundays" shortly, and in nice weather, plans to offer funnel cakes and ice cream and outside seating. "We want to make it fun," he promises.

See below for more photos of Two Thumbs Up.

click to enlarge Order at the counter, and take a seat right there for easy service. - SARAH FENSKE
  • SARAH FENSKE
  • Order at the counter, and take a seat right there for easy service.

click to enlarge A shrimp po'boy is stuffed with hand-breaded shrimp and generously topped with mayo. - SARAH FENSKE
  • SARAH FENSKE
  • A shrimp po'boy is stuffed with hand-breaded shrimp and generously topped with mayo.

click to enlarge The Hawaiian chicken panini includes pineapple and comes in a flatbread. - SARAH FENSKE
  • SARAH FENSKE
  • The Hawaiian chicken panini includes pineapple and comes in a flatbread.
click to enlarge Painted tacos, pizza and wings ornament the walls. - SARAH FENSKE
  • SARAH FENSKE
  • Painted tacos, pizza and wings ornament the walls.


click to enlarge Formerly a Cecil Whitaker's Pizza and a Pizza Express, the place has easy parking for to-go orders. - SARAH FENSKE
  • SARAH FENSKE
  • Formerly a Cecil Whitaker's Pizza and a Pizza Express, the place has easy parking for to-go orders.

click to enlarge A hookah lounge operates in the basement on the weekends. A full menu is also available. - SARAH FENSKE
  • SARAH FENSKE
  • A hookah lounge operates in the basement on the weekends. A full menu is also available.

Jump to comments
  |  
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Review: Wudon Gives St. Louis the Korean Barbecue Restaurant It Needed Read More

  2. Another Shake Shack May Be Coming ... to Ballpark Village? Read More

  3. Firecracker Pizza & Beer to Bring 'Pizza Without Borders' to the Grove Read More

  4. Nixta Is Closed Today in Protest of President Trump's Immigration Policies Read More

  5. Instacart Launches On-Demand Shopping Service Across St. Louis Today Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation