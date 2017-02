Chipotle on the Loop to Close at Month's End

click to enlarge RFT FILE PHOTO

After ten years, Chipotle is saying goodbye to the Loop.

Another restaurant is leaving the Loop.Nine months after Noodles & Co. shuttered its location on Delmar, its next-door neighbor,will be doing the same thing on February 28, a company spokesman confirmed to theBut burrito lovers aren't out of luck; Chipotle plans to open a new location nearby. "We made the decision to close because the lease is up, but we expect to open a new restaurant in a better location to serve that area," spokesman Chris Arnold said. The new location has yet to be identified, he said.The Loop has seen something of a wave of exits among national chains in the last year: In addition to Noodles & Co. (whose former home remains vacant), Saint Louis Bread Co. and Smoothie King have both pulled out. Subway has also closed its doors , although it plans to reopen this year in a new location down the street.Opening in 2007, Chipotle and Noodles & Co. were among a wave of chain stores and restaurants to open on the street, which touched off a period of hang-wringing described in an April 2007 RFT story The story cited a number of chain openings, including Cold Stone Creamery, Jimmy John's and Crazy Bowls and Wraps. Today only Jimmy John's is left.Many non-chain restaurants have closed in the last year as well on the eatery-saturated street, including Zippy Burger Seoul Q and 8 Dollar Deli . A new $51 million trolley is expected to begin test runs soon on the street, following a lengthy construction project that some businesses cited as a factor in declining sales.