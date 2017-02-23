Rally's Plans Massive Expansion in St. Louis Area

COURTESY OF RALLY'S

If you're into Baconzillas and drive-thrus and four-piece meals for $3, you're in luck: Rally's says it wants to dramatically increase its presence in St. Louis.The Rally's/Checker's chain currently has sixteen outlets in the greater St. Louis area. Bruce Kim, the director of franchise development, says the Florida-based company would like to add another 22 in the coming years. They'll also be adding outlets inside of St. Louis-area WalMarts.The restaurants will be franchisees, not corporate-owned, Kim says, which represents a change for the company. Fifteen of the sixteen Rally's have corporate ownership."We're not trying to rush it, but we'd like to add two or three a year going forward," he says. "This is a nationwide push in select markets where we are successful, but haven't had the growth — and now see a capacity for growth."The company prides itself on value. "For $5, you can get more food from us than anybody else," Kim says. And its Version 4.0, which is being rolled out with new restaurants going forward, franchisees have three options: freestanding restaurants, modular one shipped to the site and then put together, and eco-friendly restaurants that repurpose old shipping containers.