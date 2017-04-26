Kaldi's Coffee Opens at Citygarden Today, Offering Stunning Views and a Seasonal Menu

click to enlarge
-
Interior dining room | Sara Graham
Start with an urban oasis and add some of the city’s best coffee, a fresh and hearty menu, and inspired cocktails and you’ve got a place you might not want to leave. Ever.
This describes the much-anticipated newest location for Kaldi’s Coffee (808 Chestnut Street) at Citygarden.
Co-owner Tyler Zimmer admits he was thrilled when he was approached about locating inside the kid-friendly sculpture garden, which is surrounded by towering office buildings in downtown St. Louis. “The location is incredible. It’s such a beautiful park and neighborhood, so tied to the culture of downtown, and right in between the newly renovated Arch grounds and Kiener Plaza, the Washington Avenue strip and Busch Stadium.”
Frank McGinty, director of marketing and culinary development, offers, “This is a highly utilized garden. We want to make it highly accessible.”
The approachable menu features fresh, seasonal and local fare along with vegetarian, gluten-free and children’s items.
click to enlarge
Located on the northeastern corner, this is the fourth tenant
for the contemporary restaurant building since the park opened in 2009. Kaldi’s brings to this part of the city not just a place to grab breakfast or lunch on the go (although you absolutely can), but also a place to linger between strolls around downtown, to dine before a Cardinals' baseball game and simply to partake refreshment while enjoying Citygarden so you don’t have to leave.
It’s also stunning. The small restaurant is covered on three sides by floor-to-ceiling windows that slide open on good-weather days. Its contemporary design uses simple materials of glass, stone, steel and wood for a timeless and warmly inviting atmosphere. Of course, there’s a large patio as well, with ample seating amidst spectacular native landscaping next to a large, rectangular pool.
The menu is similar to those found at other Kaldi’s locations — some of the best single-origin coffee in the city, in-house and Companion Bakery baked goods, frozen smoothies and breakfast and lunch served all day. The simple fare seems executed almost effortlessly by the veteran team.
click to enlarge
-
Fresh baked goods | Sara Graham
There are a few features unique to this location. Brunch will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays. Cocktails make their menu debut showcasing either Kaldi’s coffee or tea (as of press time, the liquor license had not yet been approved).
There are also a few unique individual menu items, such as a "Farmers Market Salad" with seasonal vegetables from the nearby Urban Harvest Food Roof.
Kaldi’s Coffee at CityGarden is the sixteenth location for Kaldi’s Coffee and the eighth in St. Louis. It opens to the public today and will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Scroll down for additional photos of the menu and location.
click to enlarge
-
Farmers Market Salad | Sara Graham
click to enlarge
-
Niki's Garden cocktail with barrel-aged gin, Indian rose garden tea and honey simple syrup and lemon juice | Sara Graham
click to enlarge
-
Avocado Toast with whole wheat toast, avocado mash, feta cheese, greens, poached egg and hot sauce vinaigrette | Sara Graham
click to enlarge
-
Ham and Swiss sandwich with country ham, Swiss cheese, pickled cranberry jam, grain mustard and arugula on a pretzel roll | Sara Graham
click to enlarge
-
Interior light detail | Sara Graham
click to enlarge
Follow Sara Graham on Instagram and Twitter at @engagetaste. E-mail the author at sara@engagetaste.com.
-
Reflecting pool adjoining the patio | Sara Graham