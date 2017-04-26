Kaldi's Coffee Opens at Citygarden Today, Offering Stunning Views and a Seasonal Menu

click to enlarge Interior dining room | Sara Graham

Start with an urban oasis and add some of the city’s best coffee, a fresh and hearty menu, and inspired cocktails and you’ve got a place you might not want to leave. Ever.

This describes the much-anticipated newest location for Kaldi’s Coffee (808 Chestnut Street) at Citygarden.

click to enlarge Patio | Sara Graham

click to enlarge Fresh baked goods | Sara Graham

click to enlarge Farmers Market Salad | Sara Graham

click to enlarge Niki's Garden cocktail with barrel-aged gin, Indian rose garden tea and honey simple syrup and lemon juice | Sara Graham

click to enlarge Avocado Toast with whole wheat toast, avocado mash, feta cheese, greens, poached egg and hot sauce vinaigrette | Sara Graham

click to enlarge Ham and Swiss sandwich with country ham, Swiss cheese, pickled cranberry jam, grain mustard and arugula on a pretzel roll | Sara Graham

click to enlarge Interior light detail | Sara Graham

click to enlarge Reflecting pool adjoining the patio | Sara Graham