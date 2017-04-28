Share
Friday, April 28, 2017

St. Louis Restaurants Openings & Closings: April 2017

Posted By on Fri, Apr 28, 2017 at 6:40 AM

Avocado toast is just one of the offerings at Kaldi's Coffee, now open at Citygarden. - PHOTO BY SARA GRAHAM
  • PHOTO BY SARA GRAHAM
  • Avocado toast is just one of the offerings at Kaldi's Coffee, now open at Citygarden.

April saw a flurry of action on the restaurant front, with places opening and closing across the area, from downtown to Chesterfield. Well-loved concepts such as Crushed Red, McArthur's Bakery Cafe and Kaldi's Coffee all opened new outposts — Kaldi's in a gorgeous glass box at Citygarden. Meanwhile, a beloved dive bar closed in Valley Park, Fortel's succumbed to tax problems in U. City and the Fryer's Daughter said goodbye after just (seriously) two weeks.

And hey! We've also got some positively giant milkshakes drawing crowds on Delmar. See what we meant by "flurry"?

Closings
Cheers, 1 Beckett Plaza, Valley Park
Fortel's Pizza Den, 7358 Forsyth Boulevard, University City
Pie Five Pizza, 17215 Chesterfield Airport Road, Chesterfield
Rustic Goat, 2617 Washington Avenue, Midtown
Standard Brewing Company, 12322 Dorsett Road, Maryland Heights
The Fryer's Daughter, 10332 Manchester Road, Kirkwood

Openings
Beyond Sweet, 5229 Delmar Boulevard, West End
Crushed Red, 1684 Clarkson Road, Chesterfield
Kaldi's Coffee, 808 Chestnut Street, Downtown
McArthur's Bakery Cafe, 158 Long Road, Chesterfield
Patois Eatery and Social Lounge, 2617 Washington Avenue, Midtown
Taco and Ice Cream Joint, 2738 Cherokee Street, Cherokee District
Two Guys and a Chick Sandwich Shop, 3000 S. Jefferson, Benton Park

